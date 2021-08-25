New online poll

It's been eight months since the Moderna vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization (EUA), the second of three vaccines given EUA in the U.S. So by now, anyone who's gotten inoculated or plans to do so likely knows the side effects that come with the COVID vaccine: symptoms like pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle and joint pain, fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. But in recent months, a growing number of incidences of one side effect have been reported, and now, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are reportedly looking into whether or not Moderna is more often linked to it. Read on to find out the latest.