Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Declares Stage 2 Water Alert, Asks People To Cut Use By 15%

By CBS13 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26uh4T_0bc2srsm00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento on Tuesday declared a “Stage 2 Water Alert” calling on residents to reduce water usage by 15% to relieve pressure on the Lower American River and Folsom Reservoir as the state continue’s to experience extreme drought conditions.

Under the Stage 2 declaration, water waste fines will be doubled and car washing will be restricted to watering days only.

Additionally, the city manager has been authorized to transfer $1.8 million from the Water Fund in order to balance the Water Conservation Multi-Year Operating Project.

The city’s water use reduction plan adopted by the city council in July consists of six stages calling on residents to conserve more water with each proceeding stage.

Stage 1 Water Watch calls for conservation of up to 10%
Stage 2 Water Alert is up to 20%
Stage 3 Water Warning is up to 30%
Stage 4 Water Crisis is up to 40%
Stage 5 Water Emergency is up to 50%
Stage 6 Water Health & Safety Use Only is over 50%

The city declared a Stage 1 Water Watch on July 7.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
City
Folsom, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Waste#Water Conservation#Water Usage#American River#Folsom Reservoir#The Water Fund#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Plymouth, CAcbslocal.com

Caldor Fire Evacuees Told To Leave Amador County Fairgrounds

PLYMOUTH (CBS13) – The dozens of Caldor Fire evacuees camping at the Amador County Fairgrounds were told to go by Thursday morning. The animals can stay, but the humans cannot. These evacuees say they’re frustrated to leave, not because of where they’ll stay, but who they’ll be leaving. Ralph Lyman,...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

All Residents Accounted For In Deadly South Sacramento Fire That Burned 18 Mobile Homes And 5 Houses

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — All residents have been accounted for following a deadly fire in South Sacramento on Friday night. One person has died and two people were injured. Several more were missing after the fire, but fire officials say all of the residents living in the area have been accounted for. All persons are accounted for. Metro Fire’s investigators are continuing the investigation for cause and origin. A press release will be presented when the investigation is complete. — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 28, 2021 It’s a devastating situation for those who lost everything in the blaze. According to Metro Fire...
Sacramento County, CAPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant surges, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 37,969,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 186,890 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted […]
Virginia StateKOLO TV Reno

People, pets asked to avoid Virginia Lake water

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno asks that residents and their pets avoid contact with Virginia Lake water until further notice. A potentially poisonous algae bloom contaminated the lake. A combination of drought-induced low-water conditions, high phosphorus levels and extremely low flow/circulation created the ideal conditions for a blue-green...
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Napa State Hospital cuts down on water use in response to 2021 drought

The Napa State Hospital, a 138-acre state-run entity with plenty of grass and trees, is taking on California’s 2021 drought by cutting down water use in line with Napa’s own water restrictions. Joy Eldredge, the city of Napa’s deputy utilities director, said she reached out to the state hospital in...
Maui County, HImauinow.com

BREAKING: Maui Mayor Asks for Voluntary 21 Day Rest from Non-Essential Activity

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino is asking residents and visitors to Maui County to voluntarily curb non-essential activities including gatherings for 21 days. It’s part of a list of recommendations and requests made by the mayor as he seeks approval of amendments to the County’s Health Emergency Rules. He is still awaiting approval from Governor David Ige, and is hoping to hear back by Wednesday before establishing timelines for implementation.
Sacramento, CAFox40

Sacramento City Council calls for 15% reduction in water use

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Council declared a Stage 2 Water Alert and called for a 15% voluntary reduction in water use. City leaders moved to approve the resolution Tuesday in order to reduce the pressure on the Folsom Reservoir and the Lower American River as the drought persists.
Sacramento, CAFox40

Caldor Fire burns area larger than city of Sacramento, destroys over 100 structures

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — Fire crews are battling the Caldor Fire in the El Dorado National Forest, which quickly exploded in size over the week. The U.S. Forest Service said the fire began 4 miles south of Grizzly Flats and 2 miles east of Omo Ranch Saturday. By Friday morning, the Caldor Fire was 73,415 — over 114 square miles — acres and 0% contained.
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Florida mayor urges water limits because of COVID-19 surge

ORLANDO, Fla. — The mayor of the Florida city of Orlando asked residents on Friday to stop watering their lawns and washing their cars immediately, saying water usage needed to be cut back because of the recent surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Orlando Utility Commission treats the city’s water with...
California Statecrossroadstoday.com

Southern California officials declare water supply alert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A major Southern California water agency has declared a water supply alert for the first time in seven years and is asking residents to voluntarily conserve. The Los Angeles Times reports that the board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California took the step Tuesday,...
Emmitsburg, MDPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

As water levels drop, Emmitsburg asks residents to restrict use

Thursday will mark the start of voluntary water use restrictions in the town of Emmitsburg. The town will implement phase 1 of the water curtailment ordinance due to a lack of rain and dropping levels in the town's wells and lake. Phase 1 consists of "voluntary conservation restraints by all users of water from the municipal water system of the town," the town said in an emailed alert Wednesday.
Grizzly Flats, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Caldor Fire Update: Massive Wildfire Explodes to 30,000 Acres; Newsom Declares State of Emergency

GRIZZLY FLATS, El Dorado County (CBS SF) — New evacuations were ordered in El Dorado County ahead of the Caldor Fire that exploded to approximately 30,000 acres in the Sierra Nevada Tuesday after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the county. The fire has already destroyed dozens of homes and is threatening hundreds of more structures, fire officials said. At 8:45 p.m. new mandatory evacuations orders were issued by the El Dorado County Sheriff for all areas between Mormon Emigrant Trail and Hwy 88 Citizen. At 8 p.m., orders were issued for the following areas: Intersection of Perry Creek and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy