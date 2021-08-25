Sacramento Declares Stage 2 Water Alert, Asks People To Cut Use By 15%

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento on Tuesday declared a “Stage 2 Water Alert” calling on residents to reduce water usage by 15% to relieve pressure on the Lower American River and Folsom Reservoir as the state continue’s to experience extreme drought conditions.

Under the Stage 2 declaration, water waste fines will be doubled and car washing will be restricted to watering days only.

Additionally, the city manager has been authorized to transfer $1.8 million from the Water Fund in order to balance the Water Conservation Multi-Year Operating Project.

The city’s water use reduction plan adopted by the city council in July consists of six stages calling on residents to conserve more water with each proceeding stage.

Stage 1 Water Watch calls for conservation of up to 10%

Stage 2 Water Alert is up to 20%

Stage 3 Water Warning is up to 30%

Stage 4 Water Crisis is up to 40%

Stage 5 Water Emergency is up to 50%

Stage 6 Water Health & Safety Use Only is over 50%

The city declared a Stage 1 Water Watch on July 7.