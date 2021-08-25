Brewers push NL Central lead to 8.5 games with victory over Cincinnati
The Milwaukee Brewers were at it again Tuesday night, collecting their 33rd come-from-behind victory by topping Cincinnati 7-4. Milwaukee turned the game around in the seventh inning by scoring four runs to take a 5-4 lead. It started with a Kolton Wong RBI single before back-to-back sac-flys from outfielders Christian Yelich and Avisail Garcia tied the game at four. Catcher Omar Narvaez grabbed what proved to be the winning run with an RBI double down the right-field line. Wong would add some insurance in the eighth inning with a two-run homer, his 11th on the season.www.madcitysportszone.com
