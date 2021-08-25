Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers push NL Central lead to 8.5 games with victory over Cincinnati

By Zach Heilprin
madcitysportszone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Brewers were at it again Tuesday night, collecting their 33rd come-from-behind victory by topping Cincinnati 7-4. Milwaukee turned the game around in the seventh inning by scoring four runs to take a 5-4 lead. It started with a Kolton Wong RBI single before back-to-back sac-flys from outfielders Christian Yelich and Avisail Garcia tied the game at four. Catcher Omar Narvaez grabbed what proved to be the winning run with an RBI double down the right-field line. Wong would add some insurance in the eighth inning with a two-run homer, his 11th on the season.

www.madcitysportszone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Kyle Farmer
Person
Cy Young
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Devin Williams
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Michael Lorenzen
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#Nl Central#Reds#Nl Central#The Milwaukee Brewers#Brewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Joey Votto got the ultimate revenge on a heckling Brewers fan

Joey Votto taught a heckling Brewers fan the hard way that what goes around, comes around. Votto is among the best smack-talkers in all of baseball, and better personalities at that. Were he in a larger market than Cincinnati, perhaps more fans would understand this. Nonetheless, with the Reds in...
Posted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Joey Votto went ‘scoreboard’ on taunting Brewers fan

It is typically never a good idea for professional athletes to acknowledge heckling fans, but Cincinnati Reds star couldn’t resist during Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Votto was batting in the top of the fourth inning at American Family Field when a fan seated near home plate starting...
MLBchatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds bullpen squanders lead in loss to Brewers, loses Tejay Antone to injury

MILWAUKEE – The Cincinnati Reds saw their most reliable reliever squander a three-run lead in the seventh inning Tuesday and that wasn’t even the biggest gut punch. Tejay Antone, on his first day back from the injured list, winced after throwing a curveball on his fifth pitch and immediately called for a trainer. It was a short discussion as Antone handed the ball to manager David Bell and walked straight to the clubhouse.
MLBPost-Crescent

Cincinnati Reds slugger Joey Votto says the Brewers' pitching staff is the best he's faced

MINNEAPOLIS - Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto raised some eyebrows with what he told the MLB Network about Milwaukee's pitching staff. “I’m going to say it out loud: Personally, I think this is the best group of pitchers I’ve faced in my career," he said. "I was a part of the team that faced the 2010 Phillies with the late Roy Halladay, Cliff Lee, Roy Oswalt and Cole Hamels. On the whole, the entire collection of (Brewers) pitchers, this has been the toughest matchup I’ve ever come across in my career.
MLB94.3 Jack FM

Brewers pitchers lead team to win over Pirates

(METRO/LEARFIELD) – The Brewers put on a pitching clinic as they allowed only four hits all afternoon in a 2-1 win over the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Eric Lauer and five others kept the Pirates off the base paths. Brewers manager Craig Counsell talked about the job the bullpen did. And...
MLBwpsdlocal6.com

Cardinals avoid sweep, rally for 8-4 victory over Brewers

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run fifth inning to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4. Nolan Arenado also drove in a pair of runs as St. Louis erased a three-run deficit to avoid a three-game sweep.
MLBnumberfire.com

Omar Narvaez not in Brewers' Friday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Narvaez is being replaced behind the plate by Manny Pina against Twins starter Andrew Albers. In 352 plate appearances this season, Narvaez has a .287 batting average with an .824 OPS, 11 home runs,...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers: Upcoming Series Could Put NL Central On Cruise Control

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Urias (2) scores on a single off the bat of right fielder Tyrone Taylor (15) in the fifth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Sonny Gray's return from the injured list went five and two-thirds innings before leaving the game trailing 5-0. Milwaukee Brewers At Cincinnati Reds.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Christian Yelich finds power stroke, mashes two home runs to lead Brewers to 9-6 win over Nationals

The Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals faced off in a Saturday afternoon tilt, and Eric Lauer and the homestanding Brew Crew found themselves in a hole early. Lane Thomas got things rolling with a leadoff, ground rule double, and then Alcides Escobar got hit by a pitch. Juan Soto singled to center to bring Thomas home and move Escobar to third base, and then Nats legend Ryan Zimmerman lofted a sac fly to center to make it a 2-0 game.
MLBrock947.com

Yelich Leads Brewers Over Nationals

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — Christian Yelich recorded three hits, three runs scored, and six RBI to lead the Brewers to a 9-6 win over Washington on Saturday. Yelich’s body of work included a solo home run in the 1st to get the Crew on the board then an RBI base hit in the 5th. He capped the day off with a grand slam in the 8th to provide the game-winning runs.
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Brewers put IF Eduardo Escobar on 10-day IL

One of Milwaukee’s trade deadline additions will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days. The Brewers placed infielder Eduardo Escobar on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. Escobar suffered the injury Sunday afternoon while running to first base. Manager Craig Counsell told reporters that Escobar will likely miss about two weeks.
MLBwktysports.com

LEADING OFF: Reds-Brewers kick off three-game series

Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds visit Milwaukee in the start of a three-game series between the top two teams in the NL Central. Bob Uecker on the call beginning at 6:35 p.m. on WKTY Tuesday. Tune in on 96.7 FM / 580 AM. The first-place Brewers have a 7...
MLBwtmj.com

Avisail Garcia helps lead the Brewers to victory

Associated Press MILWAUKEE (AP) – Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 in six shutout innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Cincinnati 4-1, extending their NL Central lead over the Reds to 9 1/2 games. Avisail Garcia hit an RBI double and made two big defensive plays in right field for the Brewers, who have won 12 of 15. Woodruff rebounded from two rough starts. He allowed only four hits and retired 13 straight batters during one stretch. Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo gave up two runs in 6 1/3 innings.
Cincinnati, OHJournal-News

McCoy: Rookie of the Year? India leads Reds over Brewers

Jonathan India continued to stuff his Rookie of the Year portfolio Thursday afternoon, furnishing the game’s big explosion as the Cincinnati Reds finally stopped the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1. India’s three-run home run in the fifth inning, a splashdown in the Reds bullpen that scattered beverages, provided pitcher Sonny Gray all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy