NRA cancels its annual meeting in Houston over Covid-19 concerns
The National Rifle Association (NRA) announced Tuesday it has canceled its 2021 annual meeting in Houston, citing the worsening Covid-19 situation there. The NRA reached the "difficult decision" to call off the event after analysis of the "relevant data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, Texas," the association said in a statement. It said it consulted with medical professionals, local officials and many members before the final decision was made.www.wthitv.com
