Filing Notices - Osmond Whitten

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Osmond Whitten intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and on premises consumption of beer, wine, and/or liquor at 2184 Old Hwy 6, Cross, SC 29436. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than August 27, 2021. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 1954164.