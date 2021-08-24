Cancel
Former CBBC presenter pleads guilty for possession of extreme animal porn

By Alex Schrute
gentside.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown as 'Sizzlin Steve' as host of the CBBC show Officially Amazing, 32-year-old Stephen Kish has pleaded guilty to possession of extreme animal porn. After storing what is being called 'grossly offensive images' of pornography involving animals on both his mobile phone and personal computer, the former presenter awaits sentencing. Kish broke down in tears in the dock as he admitted having six images of extreme bestiality in his possession, after first having denied the allegations back in September 2018.

