Brentwood donates more than $344,000 to schools and service providers

By Staff Reports
williamsonhomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Brentwood donated $238,785 to twelve schools during Monday night’s Brentwood City Commission meeting. Brentwood and Ravenwood High Schools received $62,400 each while Brentwood, Sunset and Woodland Middle each received $15,600. Crockett, Edmondson, Jordan, Kenrose, Lipscomb and Scales Elementary schools were all awarded $10,400, and Sunset Elementary was awarded $4,785 due to its lower percentage of Brentwood students enrolled.

