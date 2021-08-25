Brentwood donates more than $344,000 to schools and service providers
The City of Brentwood donated $238,785 to twelve schools during Monday night’s Brentwood City Commission meeting. Brentwood and Ravenwood High Schools received $62,400 each while Brentwood, Sunset and Woodland Middle each received $15,600. Crockett, Edmondson, Jordan, Kenrose, Lipscomb and Scales Elementary schools were all awarded $10,400, and Sunset Elementary was awarded $4,785 due to its lower percentage of Brentwood students enrolled.www.williamsonhomepage.com
