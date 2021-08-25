Qorvo Components Used by NASA in the Mars Perseverance's Critical Descent Stage Landing Radar

NASA plans to place astronauts on the moon again sometime in the 2020s through an initiative dubbed the Artemis program. The Artemis program will see the first woman and the first person of color land on the moon, along with the first lunar participation by international astronauts. The infrastructure for the program is vast, ranging from a space station outpost to spacesuits, and from launching and landing equipment to commercial payloads. The following slides show the bigger elements of Artemis, along with the program's history and where it will go next.