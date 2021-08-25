Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

The International Space Station Completes Five Years of Providing Wi-Fi in Space

everythingrf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Space Station (ISS) has now been operational for 20 years, achieving a plethora of technological marvels. It is suited for testing the spacecraft systems and equipment required for possible future long-duration missions to the Moon and Mars. One of those technological achievements includes continuously offering Wi-Fi services for 13 years in the pressurized module – and 5 years continuously outside in the vacuum of space. An exciting fifth year of external Wi-Fi® service at the International Space Station began in late May 2020, with a Wireless LAN Demonstration (WLD) aboard the visiting Japanese HTV-9 cargo vehicle that arrived freighting fresh lithium-ion batteries.

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cassidy
Person
Bob Behnken
Person
Kate Rubins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Japanese#Htv 9#Jaxa#Ewc#Ethernet#Wi Fi Ap#The Camera Assembly#Tranquility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Small cracks found in International Space Station module: report

Small cracks have been discovered in the International Space Station's Zarya module, according to a new report. "Superficial fissures have been found in some places on the Zarya module," Vladimir Solovyov, chief engineer of Moscow-based company Energia, the prime contractor for Russia's human spaceflight program, told Russia's state-owned RIA news agency, Reuters reported today (Aug. 30). "This is bad and suggests that the fissures will begin to spread over time."
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Space memorabilia dealer launches new 'clothing label' — to space station

A small, space-bound payload is about to give new definition to what it means to be a "high-end" fashion label. Packed among the science experiments launching on SpaceX's 23rd commercial resupply services (CRS-23) mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is a small stash of NASA logo-adorned labels. After at least six months being exposed to the vacuum of space, the tags will return to Earth where they will then be sewn to t-shirts and other garments.
Aerospace & DefenseCNBC

The International Space Station will soon be retired, but a replacement likely won't come from NASA

The International Space Station got its start in 1998 when its first segments were launched, and it's now starting to show its age. Since 2000, the ISS has continuously housed a rotating group of astronauts from 19 countries. The station has the only laboratory for long-duration microgravity research and has been instrumental in a number of scientific developments including creating more efficient water filtration systems and exploring new ways to treat diseases such as Alzheimer's and cancer.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

Australian-made spacecraft rockets off from the International Space Station on an 18 month orbit – before eventually being sent to the moon

A West Australian-made satellite has been launched into space for the first time. Named after the Noongar word for fireball, Binar-1 was designed and built by 30 undergraduate students and engineers at Perth's Curtin University. The tiny cube-shaped satellite weighs 1.5kg and is made of 10cm aluminium modules. The device...
Aerospace & DefenseThe Independent

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket for resupply mission to International space station

SpaceX has successfully launched another Falcon 9 rocket into orbit carrying a Dragon cargo capsule on a resupply mission to the International Space Station. The Falcon 9 rocket took to the skies from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center at 3:37 a.m. EDT (1729 GMT) carrying more than 4,800 lbs. (2,177 kilograms) of fresh supplies and experimental hardware such as a robotic arm for the astronauts aboard the International Space Station.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

China's Tiangong space station

Tiangong is a space station that the Chinese Manned Space Agency (CMSA) is building in low Earth orbit. In May 2021, China launched Tianhe, the first of the orbiting space station's three modules, and the country aims to finish building the station by the end of 2022. CMSA hopes to keep Tiangong inhabited continuously by three astronauts for at least a decade. The space station will host many experiments from both China and other countries.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Growing Miniature Human Tissue On The International Space Station

Human adult stem cells previously prepared in the laboratory are implemented into the CubeLab bioreactor. CREDIT Julian Raatschen, Airbus Defence and Space. The process for the joint 3D Organoids in Space project originated from the University of Zurich (UZH) researchers Oliver Ullrich and Cora Thiel. Together with Airbus, the two...
Aerospace & Defensewdrb.com

Two Space Station Passes This Week

There will be two pretty good flyovers by the International Space Station this week! Thursday and Friday morning it will pass right over our area, but clouds may get in the way, so let's look at which sighting opportunity is best. The flyover Thursday is later in the morning and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy