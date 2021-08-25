The International Space Station Completes Five Years of Providing Wi-Fi in Space

The International Space Station (ISS) has now been operational for 20 years, achieving a plethora of technological marvels. It is suited for testing the spacecraft systems and equipment required for possible future long-duration missions to the Moon and Mars. One of those technological achievements includes continuously offering Wi-Fi services for 13 years in the pressurized module – and 5 years continuously outside in the vacuum of space. An exciting fifth year of external Wi-Fi® service at the International Space Station began in late May 2020, with a Wireless LAN Demonstration (WLD) aboard the visiting Japanese HTV-9 cargo vehicle that arrived freighting fresh lithium-ion batteries.