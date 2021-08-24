Amid anti-mask mandate protest, Scottsdale Unified board members held modified meeting
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Scottsdale Unified School District say they made some modifications to a board meeting on Aug. 24, due to concerns over protests. "The Governing Board will meet in person at Coronado High School, the usual location of its regular, monthly meetings. Staff members who are needed to address specific agenda items will be permitted in the Boardroom. However, no members of the public will be permitted in the room other than during the Public Comment section of the agenda. One individual at a time will be invited in to address the Governing Board," read a portion of the statement.www.fox10phoenix.com
Comments / 0