One of the last remaining questions for the Milwaukee Bucks’ offseason is the contract status of head coach Mike Budenholzer. There is some news regarding a potential extension, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on The Jump that the Bucks and Budenholzer have “started to discuss a contract extension.” Budenholzer has one year remaining on his contract, which was signed when he was first hired in the summer of 2018 and it appears as though he will be coaching the Bucks for at least a few more years beyond this coming season.