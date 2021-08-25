Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Putnam County, WV

Putnam County forecast: Remaining hot and humid into the weekend

Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strong upper-level ridge continues to preside over the region, allowing for hot and humid conditions to continue. Thursday and Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures in the 90s for most. Into the afternoon and evening, expect isolated to scattered showers and storms. Not everyone will see rainfall, but some will see a cooling shower. Showers and storms should diminish after sunset on both Thursday and Friday, with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court asked to block Texas six-week abortion ban

A group of abortion-rights advocates and providers filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court on Monday asking the justices to block implementation of a new Texas law that bans procedures as early as six weeks. The request comes after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals refused to block enforcement...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy