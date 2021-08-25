Putnam County forecast: Remaining hot and humid into the weekend

A strong upper-level ridge continues to preside over the region, allowing for hot and humid conditions to continue. Thursday and Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures in the 90s for most. Into the afternoon and evening, expect isolated to scattered showers and storms. Not everyone will see rainfall, but some will see a cooling shower. Showers and storms should diminish after sunset on both Thursday and Friday, with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.