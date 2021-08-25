Tuesday's top prospect performers
Here's a look at Tuesday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Royals: Bobby Witt Jr., SS (MLB No. 3), Triple-A Omaha. Witt continues to see the ball well in Triple-A and had another strong night at the plate in Game 1 of Omaha’s doubleheader against Iowa. The Royals’ top prospect homered and drove in four runs as he went 2-for-4 at the plate. Witt has batted .282 and posted a .992 OPS to go along with seven homers and 21 RBIs in his first 78 at-bats in August. Since getting called up from Double-A, the 21-year-old has slashed .295/.355/.605 in 129 at-bats. Royals prospect stats »www.mlb.com
Comments / 0