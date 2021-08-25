Tuesday's top prospect performers

Meet the National’s top 40 prospects. The Washington Nationals farm system was the 30th ranked system across baseball prior to the trade deadline. Since the deadline, they have moved up on most lists and added some near-ready talent to their pile of high upside very young players that they already had. This farm has the potential to make an impact next year in the bigs as well as another solid impact in the following years. There has been a lot of change recently, but the future is certainly bright in DC.