Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tuesday's top prospect performers

MLB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at Tuesday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Royals: Bobby Witt Jr., SS (MLB No. 3), Triple-A Omaha. Witt continues to see the ball well in Triple-A and had another strong night at the plate in Game 1 of Omaha’s doubleheader against Iowa. The Royals’ top prospect homered and drove in four runs as he went 2-for-4 at the plate. Witt has batted .282 and posted a .992 OPS to go along with seven homers and 21 RBIs in his first 78 at-bats in August. Since getting called up from Double-A, the 21-year-old has slashed .295/.355/.605 in 129 at-bats. Royals prospect stats »

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mackenzie Gore
Person
Zac Veen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Braves#Mlb Pipeline#Orioles#Minor League#Royals#Double A#Ss#Multihomer#House#Lhp#Triple A El Paso#Acl#Padres#Astros#Low A Fayetteville#Grasshoppers#Multihit#Georgia Tech#Pages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Top 40 Prospects

Meet the National’s top 40 prospects. The Washington Nationals farm system was the 30th ranked system across baseball prior to the trade deadline. Since the deadline, they have moved up on most lists and added some near-ready talent to their pile of high upside very young players that they already had. This farm has the potential to make an impact next year in the bigs as well as another solid impact in the following years. There has been a lot of change recently, but the future is certainly bright in DC.
MLBMLB

With Nats debut done, Ruiz ready to improve

WASHINGTON -- Keibert Ruiz woke up Monday morning around six o’clock. He had slept well, and he was excited: the next chapter in his promising baseball career was about to begin. The 23-year-old catcher made his debut with the Nats in the 7-4 series-opening loss to the Phillies at Nationals...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees: Aaron Judge ties MLB record on Saturday

Every game is important for the New York Yankees at this point in the season. As they are battling to return to the postseason, attempting to make up ground in both the AL East and in the Wild Card standings, the Yankees need every victory they can get. On Saturday, Aaron Judge did his part to make that happen.
MLBfox32chicago.com

White Sox beat the Cubs 13-1

CHICAGO - Luis Robert homered twice, Dylan Cease tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and the Chicago White Sox pounded the Chicago Cubs 13-1. Eloy Jimenez, Yasmani Grandal and Brian Goodwin also connected for the White Sox, who went 5-1 against the Cubs this year. Robert, Jimenez and Goodwin...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Resting Sunday

Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs. Moncada will take a seat for the series finale after he went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 7-0 loss, extending his hitting streak to a season-high 14 games in the process. Jake Lamb will step in at third base for Moncada, who is slashing .258/.359/.360 with two home runs and a stolen base in August.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox Win By a Dozen: Thanks, Cubs!

The Chicago White Sox finished an exciting 13-1 win over the Chicago Cubs in the final game of the Crosstown Classic, and secured the series win as well. Now at 76-56, the South Side lineup is showing the damage that it can do when it is at full strength, and each player seems to be getting better and better.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox Fall to the Cubs, but Life is Meaningless

What an oddball day for a Red Line Rivalry, White Sox fans. As the South Siders went for five in a row against the team with the worst active losing streak in the entire major leagues, the pressure was somehow on the better team. Coming into tonight 10 games ahead...
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

Takeaways from MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Yankees Prospect List

As the New York Yankees were finishing off their sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, MLB Pipeline released their updated team top-30 prospect lists. The Yankees system has taken some upheaval in recent weeks due to trades at the deadline involving Joey Gallo, Anthony Rizzo, and Andrew Heaney.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins: 7 Prospects ranked among MLB Pipeline’s Top 100

With the deadline for recent draft picks to officially sign with their teams having passed, combined with a majority of the 2021 minor league season having passed as well, it’s time for each teams Top 30 prospects list to be updated. That is what happened earlier this week with the Miami Marlins as one of the most noticeable winners of all.
MLBelitesportsny.com

Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez among MLB Pipeline’s top 20 prospects

The Yankees have two of the top 20 overall prospects in baseball. On Wednesday, MLB Pipeline published its updated Top 100 overall prospects in baseball. Two future Yankees cracked the top 20 overall. Shortstop Anthony Volpe was the Yankees’ highest-rated prospect, coming in at No. 15 overall. Jasson Dominguez was...
MLBDallas News

5 Rangers prospects make MLB Pipeline’s top 100 midseason rankings

With the Rangers cruising for another top five pick in next year’s draft and an added focus on an improved farm system, August is time for fans to be prospect watching. MLB Pipeline released its midseason top 100 prospect list, which featured five Rangers prospects, including this year’s first round draft pick Jack Leiter. The Rangers recently also had two prospects listed on ESPN’s midseason top 50 prospects.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Breaking down MLB’s updated Midseason Top 30 Prospect List

MLBPipeline has released their updated Top 30 list for the Braves that includes new draft picks, while also moving guys up and down based on their 2021 performance. If you want to check out the full list, you can find that here. I won’t be going over all 30 guys, but I will be breaking down the draft picks, big risers, and some guys who slipped a little in the midseason update.
MLBnumberfire.com

Riley Adams in Washington's Sunday lineup

Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Adams is getting the nod behind the plate while batting sixth in the order against Braves starter Drew Smyly. In 48 plate appearances this season, Adams has a .140 batting average with a .485...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Rum Bunter’s Top 5 Position Player Prospects

Previously, we went over the Pittsburgh Pirates top 5 pitching prospects, but now let’s take a look at what we consider their top 5 position player prospects. The Pittsburgh Pirates farm system is full of highly talented young prospects. Recently, we went over what we think is the team’s top 5 pitching prospects. You can read this list here. But now it’s time to look at who our top 5 position player prospects in the Pirate system are.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Which prospects landed on MLB’s Top 100 list?

MLB Pipeline posted their post-draft prospect list update, and there has been some substantial movement for the Braves. I broke down the new Braves Top 30 earlier today, so be sure to check that out for the organization’s personal Top 30 ranked by MLB. Four guys made MLB’s Top 100 for the Braves, and I’m sure you have a good guess as to who they are.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

White Sox's Moncada struggling to regain 'King Kong' feel at plate

Yoan Moncada took a .254/.368/.387 hitting line into Friday night's game against Tampa Bay. Most major-league third baseman would gladly take those numbers, but it's been a disappointing season for Moncada. "It's been a decent season, not that bad," Moncada said through White Sox translator Billy Russo Friday. "For me,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Patrick Wisdom not in Cubs' Sunday lineup

Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Wisdom is being replaced at third base by Matt Duffy against Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez. In 231 plate appearances this season, Wisdom has a .257 batting average with an .869 OPS, 18 home runs,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy