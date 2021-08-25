The 'Quarterbacks with the most rushing yards in an NFL season' quiz

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe NFL preseason is in full swing, and with it comes the annual tradition of anonymous league executives questioning whether Lamar Jackson is the real deal or not. One exec was recently quoted as saying that this season "might be the year that everybody figures out" the 2019 MVP. When asked about those comments, Jackson, as you can imagine, felt differently. “We’re going to see. But I doubt it, though. I doubt it. I strongly doubt it. I’m going to play ball."

