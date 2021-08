Neil Patrick Harris has landed another gig at Netflix, but there’s no Count Olaf prosthetics in his future this time. (We assume.) The actor will headline Uncoupled, the streamer’s upcoming comedy series from Younger and Emily in Paris creator Darren Star, per our sister site Deadline. Uncoupled will star Harris as Michael, whose seemingly perfect life is upended when his husband unexpectedly leaves him after 17 years. Suddenly, Michael must confront two nightmares: losing who he thought was his soulmate, and facing his new life as a single, 40-something gay man in New York City. In addition to leading the project, Harris will executive-produce...