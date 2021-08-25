Sam Edelman Introduces First Fragrance

Click here to read the full article.

Clothing and accessories brand Sam Edelman has announced its first fragrance .

Called Signature by Sam Edelman, the eau de parfum will launch on the brand’s website, at Macy’s Inc. and through Scent Beauty on Sept. 15. Prices range from $68 to $100. Industry sources think the fragrance could bring in $10 million at retail in its first year on the market.

Edelman, the label’s namesake founder, declined to comment on sales projections, but said the customer base for the fragrance would be much broader than its clothing and accessories business.

“We tried to come up with a muse that’s based on a younger version of Libby [Edelman], my wife, and we thought about this person from head to toe. We tried to think about her whole lifestyle: what kind of exercise does she do, what does she eat and what dating app is she on,” Edelman said. “All that, we try to find, and we incorporate not just fashion, but also comfort and quality.”

“Our customer is much more diverse than just this muse that we design for. I’m hoping that the fragrance introduces us to a whole new customer, to a customer that hasn’t discovered us yet across America. Fragrance is a lot easier to put on than shoes,” he continued. “When you put out a pair of shoes, there are so many sizes it takes to fit one customer. Quite often, shoes don’t fit, but with fragrance, it fits everybody.”

Signature by Sam Edelman was created by Firmenich principle perfumer Frank Voelkl, and it has notes of sandalwood, heart woods and florals.

Since Edelman’s intent was never to stay strictly in fashion, he said the jump into beauty was a logical move for the brand. “We’ve thought about doing fragrance, hair, makeup and overall beauty since we started our business because our concept was always to be lifestyle designers,” he said.

The designer added that other categories in the business, namely coats and dresses, as well as licensed products like sunglasses, were performing well, and that fragrance would also boost brand awareness. “ Fragrance is the epitome of a designer’s ability to tell his story, and for me, we’ve worked very, very hard on the fragrance, packaging and the bottle,” he said. “It’s going to elevate the brand, it’s going to help continue the rise and knowledge of who we are.”

