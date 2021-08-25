Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sam Edelman Introduces First Fragrance

By James Manso
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9VeN_0bc2qiFt00

Click here to read the full article.

Clothing and accessories brand Sam Edelman has announced its first fragrance .

Called Signature by Sam Edelman, the eau de parfum will launch on the brand’s website, at Macy’s Inc. and through Scent Beauty on Sept. 15. Prices range from $68 to $100. Industry sources think the fragrance could bring in $10 million at retail in its first year on the market.

More from WWD

Edelman, the label’s namesake founder, declined to comment on sales projections, but said the customer base for the fragrance would be much broader than its clothing and accessories business.

“We tried to come up with a muse that’s based on a younger version of Libby [Edelman], my wife, and we thought about this person from head to toe. We tried to think about her whole lifestyle: what kind of exercise does she do, what does she eat and what dating app is she on,” Edelman said. “All that, we try to find, and we incorporate not just fashion, but also comfort and quality.”

“Our customer is much more diverse than just this muse that we design for. I’m hoping that the fragrance introduces us to a whole new customer, to a customer that hasn’t discovered us yet across America. Fragrance is a lot easier to put on than shoes,” he continued. “When you put out a pair of shoes, there are so many sizes it takes to fit one customer. Quite often, shoes don’t fit, but with fragrance, it fits everybody.”

Signature by Sam Edelman was created by Firmenich principle perfumer Frank Voelkl, and it has notes of sandalwood, heart woods and florals.

Since Edelman’s intent was never to stay strictly in fashion, he said the jump into beauty was a logical move for the brand. “We’ve thought about doing fragrance, hair, makeup and overall beauty since we started our business because our concept was always to be lifestyle designers,” he said.

The designer added that other categories in the business, namely coats and dresses, as well as licensed products like sunglasses, were performing well, and that fragrance would also boost brand awareness. “ Fragrance is the epitome of a designer’s ability to tell his story, and for me, we’ve worked very, very hard on the fragrance, packaging and the bottle,” he said. “It’s going to elevate the brand, it’s going to help continue the rise and knowledge of who we are.”

For more from WWD.com, see:

EXCLUSIVE: Mikimoto Launches First Fragrance in the U.S.

Sam Edelman Aims to Build Lifestyle Brand

Burberry Unveils Hero, Riccardo Tisci’s First Fragrance for the Brand

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riccardo Tisci
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Macy S Inc#Scent Beauty#National Geographic#Build Lifestyle Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Paired Her Little Black Dress With Pink 6-Inch Heels, and Somewhere Barbie Is Shaking

Beyoncé has transformed into a Versace doll complete with accessories. The icon recently shared photos wearing a look from the brand's fall 2021 collection consisting of a black safety-pin minidress, pink drawstring purse, and matching platform heels towering at six inches. A beautifully tacky cup, also by Versace, completed the outfit. Beyoncé's stylist, K.J. Moody, described the look as "Malibu Bey Barbie Dream."
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Saweetie Reigns in a Dolce & Gabbana Gown and Jeweled Ankle-Strap Stilettos

Saweetie is a true ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana and knows how to represent the iconic brand with a dignified ensemble. The “Best Friend” singer arrived at the Piazza San Marco in Venice for the fashion house’s star-studded event wearing a holographic silver skirt with an A-line silhouette and fitted sleeveless black top. The skirt features a cinched waist with a jeweled front bow. She paired the outfit with embellished long fitted gloves and a silver beret featuring crystals for a stately appearance. While Saweetie is always taking fashion risks and wearing daring catsuits and other duds, the singer likes to elevate...
NFLPosted by
Footwear News

Marketing Plays: New York & Company Launches Shoes, Campaign with Chanel Iman + More News

See all the season’s biggest marketing moves, from ad campaigns and digital initiatives to major ambassador partnerships. Got some news to share? Send it to web@footwearnews.com. August 30, 2021: Model Chanel Iman stars in New York & Company’s first major campaign, featuring the label’s new footwear collection. For fall ’20, New York & Company launched its most expansive collection to date, including its first in-house footwear collection. The offering includes flats, mules, pumps, booties, boots and more, made with premium fabrics in solids and prints, such as houndstooth, snake print and leopard. Iman can be seen in the ads wearing the...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Looks Regal With an Avant-Garde Cloak and Jewel-Encrusted Heels for the Dolce & Gabbana Event

Jennifer Lopez is never late for an event, especially when it involves a high-end luxury brand like Dolce & Gabbana. The “Lonely” singer was seen arriving at The Parade in Piazza San Marco with an avant-garde ensemble and lavish platform shoes with jewel-encrusted details. To match the mise en scene of the fashion event, JLo represented the brand head-to-toe with a bold pelisse that features a floral motif, a bejeweled corset, high-rise floral trousers with a metallic finish and decorative button detailing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) It was indeed a quintessential look for...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Mindy Kaling Is Summer Chic in a Multicolored Dress and Red Espadrille Wedges as She Jets Off to Vegas

Mindy Kaling’s latest look puts an emphasis on summer fun. “The Office” actress posted a photo set on Instagram yesterday, which featured her and a few of her friends posing in front of an airplane. For the ensemble, Kaling sported a dress that featured a color palette including red, orange, white and yellow. The dress came with a printed belt that matched the print on the dress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) When it came down to the footwear, Kaling donned a pair of red espadrille wedges that added a perfect summery touch to...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Dolce & Gabbana Is Bringing NFTs To The Traditional World Of Couture

The couture shows are a magnet for the world’s wealthiest fashion-lovers – where they order made-to-measure clothes and high jewellery for tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of Euro apiece. But what if those garments and baubles didn’t physically exist? Would anyone spend six figures – or more – for one-of-a-kind handcrafted fashion and jewellery that only could only be experienced in the digital realm?
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Embraces Nautical Style in Sailor Jacket & Navy Blue Two-Tone Kitten Heels for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker hit the set of her new show in nods to nautical style. The “Sex and the City” alum was seen yesterday in New York filming the HBO Max series “And Just Like That…” in an outfit that mixed patterns and colors. Parker wore a structured navy blue sailor jacket with gold detailing and layered necklaces, including a New York state pendant chain. She teamed the look with bright red and blue plaid high-waisted trousers with a long-sleeve black dotted V-neck top. Her iconic curly locks were left down in loose waves, and she carried a colorful tote bag. The...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Normani Masters the Catsuit Trend in a Sheer Cheetah Leotard & Velvet Pumps

Normani made sure to pack her wild style for her time abroad with Dolce & Gabbana. Attending another event for the brand this evening in Venice, Italy, the “Wild Side” singer stunned upon arrival in a sheer catsuit; the animal printed design came adorned with a black velvet skirt and a coordinating headscarf to tout. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire. When it came...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Travel + Leisure

This Brand-new Christian Dior Fragrance Was Inspired by the Designer's Favorite Dessert

Personally, the only thing I love more than perfume (and people asking me what scent I'm wearing) might be dessert. It seems Dior perfumer-creator François Demachy feels the same way, because Christian Dior's latest fragrance was created as an homage to the fashion icon's favorite dessert. The new La Collection Privée fragrance, Christian Dior Vanilla Diorama, is a seductive, warm, vanilla-forward fragrance with notes of citrus and cocoa — and it was created in the image of a mysterious dessert loved by the one-and-only Christian Dior.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Macy’s Names a New Apparel Strategist

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s has appointed Sam Archibald as general business manager of apparel, a critical slot especially in light of the department store retailer’s stepped up efforts to appeal to a younger, stylish crowd. The retailer indicated that Archibald, a veteran of Macy’s, will oversee all aspects of the brand’s apparel strategy across men’s, women’s and kids. Archibald will report to Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. He most recently served as president of retail/outlets, North America, for Calvin Klein and began his career as a trainee in Macy’s executive development program.More from WWDHoliday Windows 2019Executives...
Tenniswmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner Wears a Fuzzy Bottega Veneta Dress on a Yacht

Summer is almost over, but for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, knitwear season is in full swing. Or maybe it never ended? The most famous sisters on the planet have spent their vacations in several envy-inducing locales, and apparently, Kendall Jenner is the latest sister to get the summer experimental knitwear memo as she luxuriates in the Corsican golden hour.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Storm Reid Makes a Casual Statement While Wearing a Striped T-Shirt and New Balance Sneakers

Storm Reid serves up a trendy and modern statement with her latest look. The “Euphoria” actress posted a photo on Instagram yesterday, which depicted her enjoying campus life as she begins her first year at the University of Southern California. To address the outfit, Reid paired a white T-shirt that had blue horizontal stripes with sleek jeans that had frayed detailing on the bottoms. She accessorized the look by carrying one of fashion’s biggest trends, the Telfar Shopping Bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storm Reid (@stormreid) For the footwear, Reid sported a pair of New...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Mixes Edgy & Sweet Style In a Gingham Dress & Knee-High Combat Boots

Bella Hadid helped Dua Lipa celebrate her 26th birthday with glitz and glamour. The model joined the “Don’t Start Now” singer for an eventful birthday weekend complete with dinners, parties and more. On one occasion, Hadid herself broke out a chic red and white checkered dress for a twist on a classic picnic table print. In her signature fashion, Hadid balanced out the sweeter appeal of her dress with a grungy choice of footwear: knee-high combat boots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) Combat boots and lug-sole styles, are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends,...
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Universally Loved Fragrances

Footwear and clothing brand, Sam Edelman, announced its debut fragrance called Signature. Signature by Sam Edelman is an eau de parfum and will launch at Macy's and through Scent Beauty on September 15. The scent was by perfumer Frank Voekl and was designed with a broad customer base in mind. The eau de parfum is completed with notes of sandalwood, heartwoods, and florals.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Youth-Inspired Premium Fragrances

Byredo launches its new fragrance, naming it Young Rose, inspired by "the restlessness and youth of the new generation." The brand delivers the unisex fragrance that is inclusive and inviting, branding it in the signature bottle with musky notes along with Ambroxan and Damascena rose. It also has hints of...
Beauty & Fashionperfumerflavorist.com

Dior Releases Vanilla Diorama Fragrance

Dior is launching Vanilla Diorama as part of its La Collection Privee, inspired by one of founder Christian Dior's favorite desserts, the Diorama Gourmand. Vanilla Diorama features citrus notes with a blend of Madagascar vanilla. It is said to have woody, amber, spicy and mellow accents and strong warm notes of cocoa.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Nails Y2K Style in a Crochet Cardigan, Oversized Trousers and Chunky Black Sneakers in London

Dua Lipa is throwing it back to the 2000s with her latest look. The “Levitating” singer was spotted in a vibrant crochet cardigan while out and about with model Bella Hadid in London on Friday night. Lipa paired the cardigan with a pair of oversized black trousers and a trucker hat from Mowalola. She accessorized the look with dainty yet eye-catching gold jewelry. For footwear, Lipa wore a pair of black chunky sneakers with contrast stitching. Lipa is known for being, well, “future nostalgic.” She tends to adorn herself in styles that harken back to simpler times in fashion as well as those...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo Is Chic in Pink Bustier Top, High-Waisted Jeans and Square Toe Mules

Olivia Culpo nailed casual-chic style while strolling through Los Angeles. In a photo posted to her Instagram on Saturday, the influencer and actress wore a pair of classic blue jeans by Slvrlake, paired with a blush pink corset top from Rozie Corsets. Her top featured a structured bodice and neckline, as well as silky flared straps that can be worn off-the-shoulder. Culpo kept her accessories minimal, adding a pair of small chunky gold hoop earrings and a gold circular link bracelet to the look — plus a brown leather top-handle bag by Gabriela Hearst. View this post on Instagram A...
Beauty & Fashionperfumerflavorist.com

Fragrance With Benefits Launches Two Scents

Fragrance With Benefits added two new fragrances to its line, Égide and NoMo. The Égide comes in bottle or roller form, while the NoMo also acts as an insect repellant and comes in body wash form. The Égide Eau de Parfum :. A fine fragrance with an effect that is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy