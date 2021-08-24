Ravens have string of WR absences at Tuesday's practice, Devin Duvernay impresses

It is no secret how many injuries the Baltimore Ravens have had to deal with over the last few weeks. At one point, it felt like there was a new player leaving practice with an ailment every day. However, that’s just the nature of the game of football, where injuries can happen at any point.

One group that has been hit extremely hard has been the wide receivers. On Tuesday, the team continued to be hampered by injuries to their wideouts with six of them missing practice, including five of their top seven guys.

Outside of injuries, practice was seemingly somewhat uneventful, although there were a few standouts, including wide receiver Devin Duvernay.

Hopefully some of Baltimore’s injured wide receivers can make their return to the practice field in the coming days. It’s valuable for them to get as many reps in as possible before the regular season, but it’s also understandable that the Ravens seem to be going with a cautious approach, as the more important thing is ensuring their players are fully healthy before getting back into action.