Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Samsung Phone Bursts Into Flames On Plane, Resulting In Emergency Evacuation

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImage via ID 125364448 © Kawee Wateesatogkij | Dreamstime.com. An Alaska Airlines flight that landed at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had caught on fire, and created so much smoke that passengers had to be emergency-evacuated via inflatable slides. Turns out, the source of the fire was a Samsung smartphone, the...

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Evacuation#Explosions#Ion#The Seattle Times#The Associated Press#Android Authority#Cnet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
Related
LifestyleMerced Sun-Star

‘Sparking’ cell phone forces Alaska Airlines flight to evacuate at Sea-Tac, officials say

An overheated cellphone forced the evacuation of an Alaska Airlines flight at Sea-Tac International Airport on Monday, airline officials say. Initial reports from Sea-Tac said a passenger’s cellphone had caught fire in the aircraft cabin of Flight 751 shortly after arriving from New Orleans on Monday evening. Airline officials said a phone simply overheated, however, and “began sparking.”
Public Safetytechxplore.com

Cell phone catches fire on Alaska Airlines jet upon landing

The cell phone of a passenger on an Alaska Airlines jet caught fire after the plane landed at the Sea-Tac International Airport, forcing the crew to deploy evacuation slides to get everyone off, the carrier said Tuesday. Ray Lane, an Alaska spokesperson, said the passenger's phone "overheated and began sparking"...
Seattle, WAAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy A21 ignites on plane, forces evacuation at SeaTac

A Samsung Galaxy A21 caught fire inside the cabin of an Alaska Airlines flight after it landed in Seattle. The phone was reportedly burned beyond recognition. Two passengers, who received minor injuries, were treated at a local hospital. An Alaska Airlines flight that landed in Seattle Monday evening from New...
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

A Samsung Galaxy A21 Smartphone Caught Fire on a Plane

In an email to The Seattle Times, the Port of Seattle spokesperson said that the phone was "burned beyond recognition," but the passenger who owned the device provided details on the model. "We could not confirm it by looking at the remains of the device," said the spokesperson. The flight...
TechnologyMacdaily News

Alaska Airlines flight evacuated after Samsung Galaxy phone ignites fire

A passenger’s Samsung Galaxy phone caught on fire inside the cabin of an Alaska Airlines flight from New Orleans to Seattle that had landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday evening. Christine Clarridge fpr The Seattle Times:. It was a Samsung Galaxy A21, according to Perry Cooper, a spokesman for...
Technologywccftech.com

Galaxy A21 Spontaneously Catches Fire in a Plane, Causes Emergency Evacuation

Let's be honest, exploding phones are scary, and the latest victim to this incident is a Samsung Galaxy A21 that caught fire. Yesterday, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a landed place faced this issue. Fire managed to create enough smoke that the flight crew initiated an emergency evacuation of all passengers using inflatable slides. No one was seriously injured.
Carsinsideevs.com

Volkswagen ID.3 Bursts Into Flames In The Netherlands

This Volkswagen ID.3 burst into flames after a woman from the Dutch city of Groningen disconnected it from the curbside charger. She had just put her child in the vehicle and wanted to get behind the wheel when she noticed the car started to smoke, and not long after that it was completely enveloped by flames.
Public Safetyhackaday.com

Drone Hits Plane — And This Time It’s A Real (Police) One!

Over the years we’ve brought you many stories that follow the world of aviation as it struggles with the arrival of multirotors. We’ve seen phantom drone encounters cause panics and even shut airports, but it’s been vanishingly rare for such a story to have a basis in evidence. But here we are at last with a drone-aircraft collision story that involves a real drone. This time there’s a twist though, instead of one piloted by a multirotor enthusiast that would prompt a full-on media panic, it’s a police drone that collided with a Cesna landing at Toronto’s Buttonville airport. The York Regional Police craft was part of an operation unrelated to the airport, and its collision with the aircraft on August 10th was enough to make a significant dent in its engine cowling. The police are reported to be awaiting the result of an official investigation in the incident.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

Never Wear This One Thing on a Plane, Flight Attendant Warns

Deciding what to wear on the airplane is a decision you'll have to live with for hours. Finding the sweet spot between being comfortable but not looking like you're wearing pajamas when you check in to your hotel can be a challenge. There's also the additional conundrum of finding a way to dress appropriately for the weather at the location you're taking off from, while also being dressed comfortably for the temperature at the place you're flying into. But if you've got one last summer vacation coming up, there's one thing you should absolutely not wear. A flight attendant recently urged passengers to avoid wearing one particular article of clothing on a plane. Read on to find out what it is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy