Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dupage County, IL

DuPage County Health Officials Issue Warning With Bat Bites, Rabies Concerns On The Rise

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWE3a_0bc2qNuk00

By Jackie Kostek

WINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Bat bites are on the rise in DuPage County, with the county health department saying at least five bats have tested positive for rabies recently.

As CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported Tuesday night, a total of 55 people were also told they should get treatment for potential exposure.

“It can happen so quickly,” said Toni Taylor. “You might not see it.”

Taylor is setting off the alarm bells after her adult son was bit by a bat while mowing the lawn Sunday.

“Something hit him in the back, and it was heavy,” Taylor said. “He brushed it off and went back to his mowing – and whatever it was came back and bit him.”

Taylor’s son didn’t want to go on camera, but she said when he told her about the bite, she implored him to get to the hospital.

“It’s not worth taking a chance,” Taylor said. “‘Oh, it probably wasn’t.’ ‘No, just do it. Just do it.’”

Taylor’s son did go to Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital for treatment – only to find the treatment had run out.

“Unfortunately, we actually had to pull resources from other hospitals because it depleted our supply of the immunoglobulin,” said Dr. Jeff Bohmer.

Bohmer is the chairman and medical director of the emergency department at Central DuPage. He said bats are most active this time of year, so it’s not necessarily unusual to have patients in for bat exposures.

It was, however, unusual to see several families in just a couple of days.

“Usually it’s fairly sporadic,” Bohmer said.

The DuPage County Health Department said people need to be on alert – as again, five bats have tested positive for rabies so far this year and 55 people were potentially exposed.

While bats typically live in caves or densely forested areas like, doctors say you’re most likely to be exposed or bitten in your own home. Bats can fit through a hole the size of a dime.

“Obviously a bat bite, you’ll know,” Bohmer said. “That nighttime exposure when the person’s sleeping is the issue.”

While Taylor’s son was bitten outside, Dr. Bohmer said most exposures happen inside the home. People may not realize they’ve been exposed if it happens during sleep.

Dr. Bohmer said if a bat is found in the home, you should seek medical attention. Treatments include the topical immunoglobulin and a vaccine, which Dr. Bohmer said are nearly 100 percent effective.

As for Taylor, she says when it comes to bats, it’s pretty simple.

“You’d rather be safe than sorry,” she said.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dupage County, IL
City
Winfield, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Dupage County, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bats#Rabies#Emergency Department#Cbs 2#Northwestern Medicine#Central Dupage Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Health Department Posts Consumer Alerts For 2 Businesses

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has posted consumer alerts for two businesses. One was posted for Gooski’s in Polish Hill Thursday and another for McKnight Kitchen in Ross Township on Wednesday. The Health Department says Gooski’s had multiple violations, including evidence of smoking in the kitchen and mold found in multiple places. There were also several violations at McKnight Kitchen like the improper cold holding of food and inadequate refrigeration. When the consumer alerts are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.
Mecosta County, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Health department reports 436% increase in COVID-19 cases

MECOSTA COUNTY — Over the past two months, District Health Department No. 10 has experienced a 436% increase in COVID-19 cases, and as of Aug. 24, an average percent positivity rate of 11.2%. All counties across its 10-county jurisdiction are now identified as meeting the definition of substantial or high...
Maryland Stateheraldmailmedia.com

County's COVID-19 positivity rate nearly double Md. average

Washington County’s COVID-19 numbers are getting worse, with a positivity rate of 8.11%, the Washington County Health Department reported in a new advisory Friday. There have been spikes in all the county’s COVID-19 indicators, the report said. The seven-day average of new cases has risen to 32.91%. By comparison, Maryland’s positivity rate — the rate at which people being tested for the virus are testing positive — was 4.92% and its case rate was 18.2%.
Frederick County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

41 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 600 Students Quarantining In Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials confirmed that 41 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 600 are in quarantine in Frederick County. The first day for students was Aug. 18 — a little over a week ago. Frederick County schools are requiring masks for everyone inside school buildings and on buses. Officials said they do have portable filtration systems in most classrooms to circulate air and that they are using all available space during lunches. They are urging anyone who is not feeling well to stay home. Data can be found here. For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
Wisconsin Statewpr.org

Western Wisconsin Health Officials Warn Of 'Imminent' COVID-19 Surge, Rising Hospitalizations

Western Wisconsin health officials are warning communities about the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases and how it could affect local health care systems in the coming weeks. During a press briefing Thursday, Jason Craig, regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin, warned that local case rates and hospitalizations are rising rapidly.
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire health department notifying public of potential COVID-19 exposure at downtown bar

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a downtown bar. According to the health department, the exposure occurred on August 17 from 6 until 8 p.m. at The Joynt, which is located on Water Street in Eau Claire. The health department is advising anyone who was at this location during the time of the exposure and is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.
Indianapolis, INWRBI Radio

State health officials offer grim warning on COVID-19 delta surge

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — State health officials are warning Hoosiers that the COVID-19 delta variant surge could get worse in the near future. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver have given their first briefing since late last month on the heels of Indiana becoming mired in a growing coronavirus surge, which is threatening to overwhelm hospitals around the state.
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County health officials issue advisory for water testing, purification

MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile County Healthy Department on Monday issued a post-storm health advisory for water testing and purification. Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, advises people with private water wells that may have been covered with floodwaters to have their water tested as soon as possible.
Auburn, CAYubaNet

Placer County Public Health issues new COVID-19 health warning

AUBURN, Calif. — The Delta surge has resulted in record numbers of COVID-related hospitalizations this week and is leaving our local hospitals with less room to absorb more patients requiring hospitalization. Hospitals in Placer County are providing critical care in areas not typically designed for that purpose, report a high level of acuity in their patients, and are experiencing strains on their workforce. COVID patients occupy nearly one third of licensed beds, a higher share relative to hospitals in other communities.
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 945 New Cases In 72 Hours

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 945 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death over the past 72 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 637 are confirmed and 308 are probable cases. There have been 7,608 total hospitalizations and 109,534 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,061. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
Wisconsin Stateoutbreaknewstoday.com

Wisconsin issues mosquito-related illness warning after 4 horses contract EEE

Wisconsin state health officials recently issued a warning concerning mosquito-related illnesses following the reports of the first Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) activity this year in four horses, one each in Monroe, Burnett, Calumet and Marquette counties. EEE is spread through the bite of a mosquito carrying the virus, which mosquitoes...
Berkeley County, WVlocaldvm.com

Rise in West Virginia COVID infections is serious concern to health officials

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The latest West Virginia numbers are in and the positive Covid infection rate is on the rise. Dramatically. In Berkley County, positive COVID rates have just about doubled. The data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, show a nearly 96% spike in positive COVID infection in Berkeley County alone. Neighboring Jefferson County is at 74%, and Morgan County is at 55%.

Comments / 6

Community Policy