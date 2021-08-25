Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

COVID-19 could cause complications for pregnant women, babies

Posted by 
NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YT0Ng_0bc2qD5U00

COVID-19 has shown that it can affect a lot of different people. This includes pregnant women.

One of the big concerns is blood clotting, because not only can blood clots impact the woman, but the unborn baby as well.

Pregnant women do tend to offer some protection from COVID-19 for an unborn child, and even if a newborn does contract COVID-19, cases are typically mild.

"Well actually that newborn probably has some immunity from the mother through placental transfer and also from breast feeding," Debbie Reese, pediatrician at Reese Pediatrics, said. "So the newborns that I’ve had have really been extremely mild."

Some of those symptoms a newborn may exhibit, according to Reese, include a low grade fever, some fussiness and some nasal symptoms.

However, this doesn't mean that unborn children will always be OK if the mother contracts COVID-19.

"One of the COVID problems is an accelerated clotting, so the obstetricians are really worried that this delta variant may be affecting pregnant women in a more serious fashion than the non-delta variant," Reese said.

This is specifically the case when it comes to making sure that the unborn child gets sufficient blood supply, which clotting can prevent.

"With these babies, it can cause clots in the placenta, which interferes with blood supply to the baby," Reese said.

In order to protect the child, this is one of the reasons that doctors are recommending that pregnant women try to get vaccinated if possible.

"The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology has now recommended that all pregnant women get the COVID vaccine no matter what your trimester, and they’re even giving it to women as they leave the hospital because immediately postpartum there’s a risk of higher clotting," Reese said.

Comments / 6

NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newborn Babies#Blood Clotting#Covid 19#Reese Pediatrics#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida Statewfla.com

7 fully vaccinated Florida COVID-19 patients die in what doctors say is extremely rare situation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Patricia Seemann runs her own medical practice in St. Cloud, providing health care services to homebound patients. She said, up until two weeks ago, she was able to successfully treat every patient who contracted COVID-19. But, since then, she said seven fully vaccinated patients died from complications, such as pneumonia or stroke, caused by the virus.
Missouri StatePosted by
FOX2Now

Young Missouri mother dies of COVID-19 after giving birth

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a young North Kansas City mother who died of COVID-19 hope pregnant women will get the vaccine. Braxten Goodwin died of COVID-19 two weeks after going into emergency labor. Wednesday, the CDC said they are advising pregnant women to get the vaccine. Goodwin’s family said she planned to get the vaccine after she gave birth.
Texas State27 First News

Unborn twins die from COVID-19 in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWKT) – A Texas mother was infected with COVID-19 while pregnant. She recovered, but her babies did not. Vaccination information is confidential, so we do not know whether the mother was vaccinated. Any kind of sickness can put extra strain and stress on the mother. “Fever, difficulty breathing,...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Hospital Links Pregnant Woman’s Death To COVID-19 Vaccine

A hospital in India has linked the death of a 31-year-old pregnant woman to a complication associated with the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said. Mahima Mathew, a resident in the Kottayam district in Kerala, India, was in her first trimester of pregnancy when she died on Aug. 20. According to the initial death report released by officials in Mar Sleeva Medicity, Mathew had received her first dose of Covishield on Aug. 6.
Florida Statefox35orlando.com

Pregnant Florida woman in coma, battling COVID-19 gives birth

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - In AdventHealth Daytona Beach Hospital rests Shantel Feliciano, who has never held her newborn son, Caleb. Her husband, Heriberto, says it's not how either of them wanted to welcome him into the world. "It's supposed to be the happiest day of our lives, having our first...

Comments / 6

Community Policy