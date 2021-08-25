OnePlus Nord 2 in Go Green Woods color variant will go on sale tomorrow in India

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus wants to steal your attention on the eve before Samsung’s Unpacked and also during the event itself. Samsung is expected to announce new foldable phones and possibly wearables at a virtual, live-streamed showcase on 11 August 2021. But OnePlus is trying to make you forget about all that for a moment, by teasing its own dual-screen device. The company took to social media on Tuesday to share a brief video clip of what looks like a foldable phone - along with the caption "8.11 10am ET".