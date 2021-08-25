OnePlus Nord 2 in Go Green Woods color variant will go on sale tomorrow in India
Last month, OnePlus launched the Nord 2 smartphone in India. It arrived in Blue Haze and Gray Sierra color variants in the country at a starting price of ₹27,999(~$377). During the launch, the company promised that the Green Woods color, which is already available in other regions, will go on sale next month in India. As promised, the OnePlus Nord 2’s Green Woods color will now go on sale starting from tomorrow in the Indian market.www.gizmochina.com
