Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Environmental Advisory Council (EAC) Meeting

easttown.org
 5 days ago

The Environmental Advisory Council meeting will be held in person in the Township meeting room with the option to attend the meeting virtually. Below is the information on how to access the meeting remotely:. Thu, Aug 26, 2021 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (EDT) Please join my meeting from your...

www.easttown.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eac#Smartphone#Meeting Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsthecatalinaislander.com

Council to meet Aug. 31

On Aug. 17, as some of you may recall, technical difficulties forced the Council to stop the meeting that was being held. On Tuesday, Aug. 25, a post on the city website announced that “New business will be conducted as well as the business not finished during the August 17, 2021 regular City Council Meeting.”
Lifestylecasagrandeaz.gov

Airport Advisory Board Meeting

Anyone wishing to submit a comment relating to a specific item on the Airport Advisory Board Agenda can email Lynne_Gonzalez@casagrandeaz.gov by 12:00 p.m. of the meeting date. Comments received on specific agenda items by that time will be included in the record.
Politicseasttown.org

Library Board Meeting

This meeting will be held in the Township Meeting Room with the option to participate virtually. Below is the virtual meeting link:. Wed, Aug 25, 2021 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (EDT) Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. You can also dial in using your phone.
Ypsilanti, MIcityofypsilanti.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: City Council/Police Advisory Commission Joint Meeting

CITY COUNCIL/POLICE ADVISORY COMMISSION JOINT MEETING – VIRTUAL NOTICE. The Ypsilanti City Council/police Advisory Commission will hold A Virtual Work Session on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. The Virtual Meeting is being held virtual to prevent the spread of COVID 19. The Special Meeting is begin called for...
susanvillestuff.com

BLM Resource Advisory Council will meet via Zoom this Friday

Members of the Bureau of Land Management’s Northern California District Resource Advisory Council will discuss a variety of topics, when they meet virtually via Zoom this Friday, August 27th, from 8:00a.m. until noon. Members of the public can participate by registering in advance at this webpage. The council will accept...
Public HealthTravelDailyNews.com

ICAO VDS gains acceptance for global health proof verification

MONTREAL - With countries working to re-establish global travel and trade through aviation, the need to provide internationally verifiable health proofs to travelers has become an urgent global concern. The new ICAO Visible Digital Seal (VDS), originally adopted by countries for travel document verification, is now gaining expanded international acceptance...
Agriculturedrgnews.com

USMEF: Sustainability of growing importance to international customers

Cheyenne McEndaffer, U.S. Meat Export Federation director of export services, explains that sustainability is an issue of growing importance to international customers of U.S. red meat and other key global audiences. She notes that the focus on sustainability has recently heightened due to events such as the upcoming United Nations Food Systems Summit and the United States rejoining the Paris Climate Accords.
InternetWVNews

W.Va. Chamber advocates for broadband expansion

The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce is a strong advocate for the expansion of broadband service throughout the Mountain State. The Chamber’s position paper lays out the reasoning:. Issue. In our ever-expanding digital world, broadband access has become a vital necessity for households and businesses alike. Broadband access has rapidly...
Pharmaceuticalsopenculture.com

Dying in the Name of Vaccine Freedom

Here’s the context to a sobering newly-released video from The New York Times:. In the video above, Alexander Stockton, a producer on the Opinion Video team, explores two of the main reasons the number of Covid cases is soaring once again in the United States: vaccine hesitancy and refusal. “It’s...
Technologytechwire.net

State Judicial Entity Seeks Application Refresh

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The policymaking entity for California’s courts is seeking assistance from vendors to modernize its “computer-aided facilities management application.”. In a Request for Proposals (RFP)...
Public Healththefreepress.ca

Local governments on navigating COVID-19

As British Columbia moves through the stages of opening up to allow public gatherings indoors, local municipalities are beginning to allow in-person meetings with public attendance again after over a year of streaming meetings online. When public health orders came through that restricted public gatherings (and therefore public attendance at...
Edgerton, OHthevillagereporter.com

St. Mary School (Edgerton) Advisory Council Members

ADVISORY COUNCIL MEMBERS … Pictured are the members of the St. Mary School Advisory Council. These members volunteer their time and talents to serve the students and staff. Members include from left to right Mrs. Brittany Sanders, Mrs. Courtny Osborn, Secretary; Mr. John Juhasz; Mrs. Leslie Siebenaler; Mr David Gerschutz, President and Parish Council Representative; Mrs. Tammy Dockery, Vice President; and Mrs. Tracy Cape.
Stephenson County, ILFreeport Journal Standard

Environmental Study Group: Nutrient Stewardship meeting recap

On July 9 at the Pearl City Fire Station, the Stephenson and Carroll County Farm Bureaus hosted a Nutrient Stewardship Meeting. The meeting goal was to provide information on a variety of agriculture and conservation related topics. The day began with a welcome from Dan Scheider, vice president of the Stephenson County Farm Bureau. Lauren Lurkins, director of environmental policy with the Illinois Farm Bureau, provided an update on Illinois Farm Bureau Nutrient Stewardship efforts. Illinois Farm Bureau and its membership continue to place environmental stewardship as a top priority, following through by committing significant resources, including more than $700,000 to the Nutrient Stewardship Grant Program, which helped fund this meeting.
Politicswrul.com

Grayville City Council Meeting

Grayville City Council with meet Monday night with a fairly full agenda. Under old business is the septic system upgrade at the campground; a demolition quote and sale of excess property will be covered. The board will have an executive session to discuss the purchase or lease of property and...
Patchogue, NYlongislandadvance.net

Meet the Latino Leadership Council

In an effort to engage, enrich, and excel the sprawling Latino community of Patchogue, the Latino Leadership Council was formed within the Patchogue Chamber of Commerce by intrepid leader, Javier Kinghorn. Already a central figure in the Patchogue business and arts world, Kinghorn wanted to pay homage and grow the...
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Alpine Aerotech adds Bell 205 to digital instrument STC

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 31 seconds. Alpine Aerotech, an international leader in helicopter maintenance and product development has announced that they have reissued their cost-effective digital flight instrument STC (supplemental type certificate) to include the Bell 205 for day/night VFR (visual flight rules) operations. This digital instrument kit has been previously approved for installation on Bell 212 aircrafts in Canada, the United States and Europe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy