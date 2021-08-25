Environmental Advisory Council (EAC) Meeting

On July 9 at the Pearl City Fire Station, the Stephenson and Carroll County Farm Bureaus hosted a Nutrient Stewardship Meeting. The meeting goal was to provide information on a variety of agriculture and conservation related topics. The day began with a welcome from Dan Scheider, vice president of the Stephenson County Farm Bureau. Lauren Lurkins, director of environmental policy with the Illinois Farm Bureau, provided an update on Illinois Farm Bureau Nutrient Stewardship efforts. Illinois Farm Bureau and its membership continue to place environmental stewardship as a top priority, following through by committing significant resources, including more than $700,000 to the Nutrient Stewardship Grant Program, which helped fund this meeting.