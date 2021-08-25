Cancel
Torrington, CT

Torrington to begin chip sealing projects Thursday on local streets

By Staff reports
newmilfordspectrum.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORRINGTON — Timothy Cote, Assistant Public Works Superintendent, announced this week that paving projects are expected to begin Thursday. Chip-sealing will be done on Barbaret Road, Falcon Ridge Rpad, Hassig Road, Hayden Hill Rpad, Highland Lake Road, Hyde Street, Litchfield Street, Marshall Lake Road, Martha Street, Technology Park Drive, Timber Lake Court, Torringford West Street and Weed Street.

