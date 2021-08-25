To make fishing sustainable, we need to track fish as they move around the world

Is this any way to manage our marine resources? Most any summer day along the Rhode Island coast you will see scenes like the one depicted in the photograph above. Commercial fishermen are employing techniques that have been used for decades. They lower large nets from the stern of their vessels. Some of these nets are well over 100 feet wide. They are held open with “doors” that pull the cables behind the boat apart so that they “fly” through the water with a wide-open mouth. They are lowered to tend bottom as the trawler moves slowly forward for anywhere from less than a mile to up to 10 miles, or until there is so much strain on the cables that the net must be raised to be emptied.