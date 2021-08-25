Cancel
To make fishing sustainable, we need to track fish as they move around the world

By Sarah Heidmann
Think about the last time you ate fish — do you know where that fish came from?. If it was a large open ocean species like a tuna, whether from the Atlantic or the Pacific, that fish swam many miles before getting caught and ending up on your plate. Even if a fish is well-managed in one area, if it swims to another country where it is caught to be eaten, efforts at management and conservation will have been in vain. We need to know where fish go so we can manage them sustainably. To know where they go, we need to track them.

