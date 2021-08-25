Special Weather Statement issued for Merrick, Nance, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Merrick; Nance; Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Merrick and Polk Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1126 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clarks, or 24 miles north of York, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Silver Creek around 1140 PM CDT. Osceola around 1145 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Shelby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH