Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Colfax, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Colfax; Platte THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLFAX SOUTHEASTERN PLATTE AND NORTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.