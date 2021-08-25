6 Jeans Outfits That Are Ageless and Will Never Feel Dated

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Dôen is heavily inspired by nostalgia, family, and the warm hues of Southern California days that start with foggy mountain hikes and end with our feet salty in the sand,” Margaret and Katherine Kleveland, the Santa Barbara-based sisters and founders of Dôen, told British Vogue last July. There’s no surprise, then, that sun-kissed Cali girl Kaia Gerber has earmarked one of the brand’s effortless minis as her dress of the summer. It looks like Doên’s babydoll Gladys minidress has convinced Kaia Gerber of the allure of a summer dress.