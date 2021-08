Deadliest Catch star captain Sig Hansen has had a lot of accomplishments and close calls in his career. As far as accomplishments go, he’s training his daughter to take over the Northwestern’s wheelhouse when he retires; he also recently purchased an old fish factory on an island in Norway. As for close calls, his boat almost capsized in the Bering Strait once, and, like all people in his line of work, he’s lost friends at sea.