Harrisonburg, VA

Melissa Mayhew Named Partner At Strategent Financial

By Ian Munro
Daily News-Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrisonburg native Melissa Martin Mayhew has been named a partner at city financial investment advisory firm Stategent Financial, according to a press release. She joined Strategent Financial in 2018 as an associate and is a certified financial planner and certified public accountant. Mayhew holds a master's degree in accounting science from Northern Illinois University and also graduated from Dickinson College with a bachelor of arts degree.

www.dnronline.com

