For the first time in five weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases on Martha’s Vineyard dropped. The Island board of health reported there were 79 positive test results for COVID-19 last week, a drop from a high of 97 the week before as the Island has seen a significant uptick in cases during the month of August. It brings the Island’s total number of cases to 1,971 since the pandemic started in March of 2020.