One of Martha’s Vineyard’s iconic “dollhouse” homes is up for grabs for any buyer who is looking to live on island time year-round. When you get off the ferry at Oak Bluffs on the Vineyard and you stroll downtown, it’s mandatory to stop and gawk at the dollhouse cottages sitting on the hill. Rarely does one pop up for sale, but the 642-square-foot home is ready with a price tag of $629,000.