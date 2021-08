One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is helping fans get ready for Season 2 of the anime with the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui! Koyoharu Gotouge's original series took over the world when the anime first debuted, and with the end of the first season went on to dominate in a whole new way with an unprecedented level of success in the worldwide box office with its debut movie (and in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no less). So it was only a matter of time before we would get to see a second season of the anime coming our way.