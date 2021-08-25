Community Complaint About Illegal Marijuana Cultivation Site Leads to Discovery of 93 Possible Victims of Human/Labor Trafficking
Investigation into a possible illegal marijuana growing site led Santa Ana police to discover at least 90 individuals who may be victims of human/labor trafficking. On August 11th, detectives served a search warrant at a building located inside an industrial complex on the 2100 block of South Yale Street. The search was instigated by a community complaint about a “possible illegal marijuana cultivation site,” according to the release.www.crimevoice.com
Comments / 2