Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Receive China Antitrust Clearance for Combination

Electronic Engineering Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArticle By : Analog Devices Inc. China has given antitrust clearance for Analog Devices' previously announced acquisition of Maxim Integrated. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation has given antitrust clearance for Analog Devices Inc.’s previously announced acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The transaction has now received all required regulatory...

www.eetasia.com

