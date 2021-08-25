Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high

By JOE McDONALD
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLTWC_0bc2n5rS00
China Financial Markets Motorists and people walk underneath an electronic board showing Hang Seng, bottom, and Nikkei Indexes at the Pudong Financial District in Shanghai, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (Andy Wong)

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus.

Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong declined. Tokyo was unchanged.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2% after a quiet day in the market.

Investors are betting on an “absence of aggressive taper signals” when Fed officials speak Friday at their annual Jackson Hole meeting, said Mizuho Bank's Venkateswaran Lavanya in a report.

Some Fed officials say the U.S. central bank needs to start winding down bond purchases and other stimulus due to stronger hiring and higher inflation. Others want to wait for stronger economic data that show a recovery is established.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2% to 3,512.77 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.4% to 25,615.67. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was unchanged at 27,733.11.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.2% to 3,134.24 and the S&P 500 in Sydney advanced 0.3% to 7,521.60. New Zealand, Bangkok and Indonesia rose while Singapore retreated.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced to 4,486.23 for its second record high in two weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1% to 35,366.26. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5% to a record 15,019.80.

Banks and a mix of retailers, travel companies and restaurant chains accounted for much of the upward move. Those gains offset a slide in health care companies, household goods makers and technology stocks.

Investors bid up shares in homebuilders after the government reported that sales of new U.S. homes rose modestly last month.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 48 cents to $67.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.90 on Tuesday to $67.54. Brent crude, used as the price basis for international oils, shed 47 cents to $70.58. It rose $2.30 the previous session to $71.05.

The dollar advanced to 109.79 yen from Tuesday's 109.70 yen. The euro declined to $1.1738 from $1.1755.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
45K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Wall Street#Asian Stocks#Ap#Mizuho Bank#The Hang Seng#Nasdaq#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
New Zealand
Related
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Sensex surges while Asian markets continue Wall Street’s rally, FTSE 100 high on commodity prices

Indian indices opened on new record highs following the rally in Asian and US peers. Sensex opened over 300 points up while Nifty is above 16,800. Asian stocks started the week on a positive note following the Wall Street rally after the Fed chairman’s morale-boosting comments last week. Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi started off with gains while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite began flat. Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the three major indexes closing the session and the week higher - hitting record closing for the fourth time this week. The rally came after...
StocksCBS 58

Global shares rise after US Fed signals low rates will stay

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are higher as investors interpreted comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve as signaling low interest rates are here to stay for some time. Shares rose in early trading Monday in Europe, while benchmarks in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China finished higher.
StocksPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stocks edge higher in early trading, holding near records

Stocks edged higher in early trading on Wall Street Monday and remained near record highs set last week after investors welcomed an update from the Federal Reserve. The central bank signaled that it will maintain low interest rates as the economy continues recovering from the pandemic. Markets have been choppy as investors tried to gauge how much and how quickly the Fed will ease its support.
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Market Continues to Move on Powell Comments

The S&P 500 has rallied yet again during the day on Monday, as Jerome Powell recently stated that although tapering probably happens between now and the end of the year, the reality is that interest rate hikes are nowhere near. With this being the case, the market has been rallying for quite some time and it continues to same behavior that we have seen multiple months in a row. The 50 day EMA underneath is massive support, sitting just below the uptrend line.
Stocksinvesting.com

Stock Market News: U.S. Dollar Down, Markets Up, Awaiting NFPs

Market Indexes: All 4 indexes rose last week, aided by a weaker US $, and rising energy prices. The Russell small caps bounced back in a big way, gaining 5%, while the NASDAQ added 2.8%. Volatility: The VIX fell 11.7% last week, ending Friday at $16.39. High Dividend Stocks: These...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street gains as dovish Fed eases taper fears

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq moved to fresh record highs on Monday, led by technology stocks, as investors responded positively to the Federal Reserve's dovish comments on tapering in monetary stimulus and what that might mean for the economic recovery. Apple Inc (AAPL.O) jumped 3.1% to...
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs

Bulls were in the front seat for financial markets this past week, with stock markets across the world rising. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained about 2.8%, 1.5% and 0.9% respectively. In Europe, the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.85% and 1.05% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.32% to end the week.
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rallied to records on Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it’s still far from pulling interest rates off the record low that’s helped markets soar, even if it does begin dialing back its support for the economy later this year. The S&P 500 rose 39.37, or 0.9 percent, to 4,509.37 to […]
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Taper Tantrum? Not Today!

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made the long-awaited signal that the central bank is likely to reel in some of its stimulus measures soon. And if Friday's stock-market surge is any indication, Wall Street is OK with that. Powell, speaking at the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, indicated...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Earnings

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones and Nasdaq surged more than 200 points each in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) and Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP).
Stocksbuffalonynews.net

U.S. stocks reach for the stratosphere, dollar in doldrums

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks soared on Friday. after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell all but confirmed the Fed's tapering process will begin this year,. "What (Powell) said seemed to be in line with universal expectations, that he wasn't going to say much," Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta told Reuters Thomson Friday. "He did confirm that a taper beginning this year is definitely on the table."
Stockskfgo.com

Asian stocks rally on extended Wall St bounce, easing Fed taper worries

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The dollar was licking its wounds after its sharpest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy