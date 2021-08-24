Obit: Leland Ray Sams
Leland Ray Sams, 90, of La Grande, passed away on Aug. 21, 2021, at home surrounded by his family and friends. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Loveland Funeral Chapel, 1508 Fourth St., La Grande, Oregon. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Island City Cemetery, Island City, Oregon. Casual attire is acceptable. Reception to follow at Island City Hall Community Room, 10605 Island Ave., Island City.www.eastoregonian.com
