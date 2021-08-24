Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Grande, OR

Obit: Leland Ray Sams

East Oregonian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeland Ray Sams, 90, of La Grande, passed away on Aug. 21, 2021, at home surrounded by his family and friends. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Loveland Funeral Chapel, 1508 Fourth St., La Grande, Oregon. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Island City Cemetery, Island City, Oregon. Casual attire is acceptable. Reception to follow at Island City Hall Community Room, 10605 Island Ave., Island City.

www.eastoregonian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Obituaries
City
Klamath Falls, OR
City
La Grande, OR
State
Oregon State
La Grande, OR
Obituaries
City
Island City, OR
City
Ontario, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Boxing#Loveland Funeral Chapel#The North Fork#The Walla Walla River#Future Farmers Of America#Mariners#Seahawks#Gonzaga#Oregon Free Masons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy