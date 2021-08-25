'Classic' case of handicapping

The most prestigious race taking place today is the million dollar Grade 1 Pacific Classic at Del Mar in California. It may serve as a bailout race for those who get buried at Saratoga. The Pacific Classic doesn’t begin until 9:30 p.m. on TVG. Of course, there are two stakes races at Saratoga that Horse Sense will take a shot at with the hopes that after a Thursday with no turf racing and a Friday with only one turf race on a yielding surface, Saratoga will be fast and firm today. Fox Sports2 will televise the Saratoga stakes races beginning at about 5:39 p.m. Just so you can hit the late double at Del Mar, Horse Sense will pick the Del Mar Handicap, which follows the Pacific Classic.