LETTER: Canon-Mac needs to publicly debate safety policies
Canon-Mac needs to publicly debate safety policies. On June 24, the Canon-McMillan School Board voted unanimously to approve a health and safety plan for the 2021-22 school year. Since then, the delta variant has emerged and caused widespread public debate by school boards locally and nationally as to whether previously approved safety protocols should be revised. Canon-McMillan is a notable exception, as its board has stubbornly refused to publicly debate or vote on the issue.observer-reporter.com
Comments / 0