Just Eat boss pledges 'not just jobs but real careers' in £100million Sunderland investment
The firm has confirmed today it is to invest more than £100million in transforming the former npower offices in Rainton Bridge into a new base. UK managing director Andrew Kenny said the company was delighted to be establishing a new centre on Wearside. “We understand very much the importance of creating career opportunities outside London and the South East of England and so we are delighted that this move has given us this opportunity to support employment in the North East,” he said.www.sunderlandecho.com
