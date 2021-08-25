Cancel
Mental Health

OP-ED: Students are returning to school with anxiety, grief and gaps in social skills

By Commentary by Sandra M. Chafouleas, Amy Briesch
Observer-Reporter
 5 days ago

Even before COVID-19, as many as 1 in 6 young children had a diagnosed mental, behavioral or developmental disorder. New findings suggest a doubling of rates of disorders such as anxiety and depression among children and adolescents during the pandemic. One reason is that children’s well-being is tightly connected to family and community conditions such as stress and financial worries. Particularly for children living in poverty, there are practical obstacles, like transportation and scheduling, to accessing mental health services. That’s one reason school mental health professionals – who include psychologists, counselors and social workers – are so essential.

