Boston, MA

What Full FDA Approval of Pfizer Vaccine Means for Mandates at Private Companies

By Oscar Margain
NECN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore private companies are announcing vaccine mandates following Monday's full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration. NBC 10 Boston legal analyst Michael Coyne put it bluntly: Employees who don't have an exemption may not have a choice when it comes to following vaccine mandates.

