The Ferrari Purosangue: Everything You Need to Know
The unthinkable is happening: Ferrari is making an SUV. Okay, maybe it's not that unthinkable. After all, these days, Lamborghini makes an SUV; Bentley makes an SUV; Rolls-Royce makes an SUV; Aston Martin makes an SUV; hell, Porsche makes two SUVs. And while traditionalists have cried and moaned, adding four-by-fours to their lineups hasn't hurt any of those makers; if anything, adding a profitable high-riding family car has raked in new profit streams that have helped them build better sports cars than ever before. So it's not surprising that publicly-traded Ferrari is following suit.www.gearpatrol.com
Comments / 0