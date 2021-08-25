Cancel
The Ferrari Purosangue: Everything You Need to Know

By Will Sabel Courtney
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unthinkable is happening: Ferrari is making an SUV. Okay, maybe it's not that unthinkable. After all, these days, Lamborghini makes an SUV; Bentley makes an SUV; Rolls-Royce makes an SUV; Aston Martin makes an SUV; hell, Porsche makes two SUVs. And while traditionalists have cried and moaned, adding four-by-fours to their lineups hasn't hurt any of those makers; if anything, adding a profitable high-riding family car has raked in new profit streams that have helped them build better sports cars than ever before. So it's not surprising that publicly-traded Ferrari is following suit.

Buying Carshypebeast.com

For $14M USD, You Could Own This Beautiful 1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato

Anything with the Zagato name attached to it is destined to be a beautiful and highly sought-after machine, and this 1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato is absolutely no exception. Listed by The Paul Andrews Estate Collection under RM Sotheby’s‘ Monterey auction, the DB4GT is one of 19 unique examples built and of those, only six are left-hand drive — like this one.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Wild Ferrari 488 GTB Is The Coolest Camera Car Yet

Over the years, we've seen some pretty cool tracking cars. These are the camera cars used in films and video productions that have massive, gyroscopically controlled camera rigs on them, and some of them are large SUVs to help get lofty shots, while others are seriously cool performance cars that need to be fast in order to keep pace with their subjects. We've seen an E39 BMW M5, an R35 Nissan GT-R, and even a Lamborghini Huracan being converted for such a task, and now a company called Ralle has converted a Ferrari 488 GTB into a GT3-inspired camera car, complete with racing-inspired livery.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This 880-HP Mercedes AMG GT R Roadster Makes A Black Series Look Tame

When you imagine a tuned Mercedes-AMG product, you'll most likely think of Brabus, a company whose creations are insanely fast and designed to look wild from any angle. But if you prefer more of a performance focus than an aesthetic one and want to make a base-model AMG as fast as a Ferrari, Posaidon is the tuner to turn to. The company's enhancements are good enough to make the A45 S a Porsche rival on the Ring, and now it has turned its attention to another Mercedes-AMG machine, specifically the GT R Roadster. As standard, this car's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 produces 577 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, but with the Posaidon touch, those numbers jump - a lot.
CarsTelegraph

A first look at Lamborghini's new 221mph limited edition Countach supercar

The Lamborghini Countach was like a vision of the future at the Geneva Motor Show in 1971. The public had never seen anything like it – a revolutionary, angular design that shaped the style of supercars for years to come. Project 112 was fitted with an equally ground-breaking V12 powertrain...
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Rare 356-Mile Ferrari Enzo Sets New Sales Record

Before the LaFerrari formed part of the hypercar holy trinity alongside the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder, the Enzo was Ferrari's flagship supercar. Its F1-inspired styling was striking and its performance was outstanding for the time. Launched in 2002, the Ferrari Enzo was named after the company's founder, Enzo Ferrari, signifying its importance.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

These Amazing Racing Models Cost More Than A Real Car

Amalgam Collection, makers of the most detailed model cars in the world, recently revealed a new 24 Hours of Le Mans series, starting with the 1969 Ford GT40. To create this new series, the model company partnered with the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO), the organization responsible for organizing the Le Mans 24 Hours and the world's first-ever Grand Prix. This new collection will include legendary vehicles from Aston Martin, Audi, Bugatti, Ferrari, Ford, Jaguar, McLaren, and Porsche, ranging from the 1930s to today.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

New 2023 Aston Martin Vantage V12 RS makes shock outing

Heavily modified Vantage appears at the 'Ring; likely to rival Porsche 911 Turbo S with 700bhp and 555lb ft. Aston Martin looks to be readying a V12-powered, track-ready version of its Vantage coupé to rival the Porsche 911 Turbo S from 2023. The shock news comes courtesy of new images...
CarsAutoExpress

New Aston Martin V12 Vantage: hardcore coupe set for 2023 release

Aston Martin looks set to revive the twelve-cylinder Vantage with an upcoming, hardcore version that has been spotted testing at the Nurburgring. The new car is set to be the most powerful Vantage ever built, and will go head-to-head with the Porsche 911 Turbo S. Although heavily disguised, this test...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin Caught Testing The Ultimate Vantage

We recently learned the next-generation Aston Martin Vantage and DB11 will drop their internal combustion engines and become pure battery electrics. This is still a few years away mind you, but the decision has been made and there's no turning back. But both front-engined exotics are still very much with us in their current forms with an AMG-sourced 503 horsepower 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood. The DB11 can be optioned with a twin-turbo V12, but the Vantage is eight-cylinders only. Or is it?
CarsCarscoops

Hotter Aston Martin Vantage Prototype Spied Possibly Hiding A V12 Engine

Aston Martin is quite busy with the launches of the mid-engined Valhalla and Valkyrie V12 Spider, however, the British company hasn’t forgotten about their front-engined models. What appears to be a hotter variant of the Vantage was spied testing at the Nürburgring, wearing a wide bodykit and a new bonnet possibly hiding Aston Martin’s V12 engine.
Carsthemanual.com

Lamborghini Revives the Countach Name in an Electrified, Confusing Hypercar

Lamborghini’s V12-powered vehicles tend to be trendsetters that raise the bar. The Miura, Countach, Diablo, Murcielago, and Aventador all played their own roles in helping the world of supercars reach new heights. Out of all of Lamborghini’s V12-powered supercars, the Countach plays the largest role. It’s the one that solidified the Italian automaker as being the craziest of the crazy with its out-of-this-world design. At a time when nostalgia is in with the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wagoneer, GMC Hummer EV, and Toyota GR Supra, Lamborghini sees an opening to bring back the Countach. This time around, the 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is a limited-edition hypercar with an 803-horsepower electrified powertrain.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch The Hardcore Aston Martin Vantage V12 RS Tear Up The Nurburgring

Since it launched in 2018, the current-generation Aston Martin Vantage has only been available with an AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 503 horsepower. Unlike its predecessor, the current car is not offered with a V12 powerplant. We were starting to lose hope that Aston Martin would build a V12-powered version...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider: V12 hypercar gets drop-top

Just 85 convertibles will be built, featuring bespoke bodywork but no less power. The new open-top version of Aston Martin's Valkyrie hypercar is said to give "the most comparable experience to that of a Formula 1 car not limited to the track". Revealed at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance as...
CarsCNET

Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider is the most extreme convertible ever

Aston Martin's Valkyrie hypercar is one of the most absurd road-going vehicles ever created: A screaming V12 paired with an advanced hybrid system, insane aerodynamics developed with Red Bull's Advanced Technologies team and extreme performance figures. Now Aston has turned the absurdity dial well past 11 with the Valkyrie Spider, which debuted Thursday during Monterey Car Week.
EntertainmentPosted by
MotorBiscuit

This Is the Classiest James Bond Car That Everyone Has Forgotten About

Everyone knows the Aston Martin DB5 as the James Bond car. Aston Martin has built their name on it. However, in the Ian Flemming novel Thunderball, James Bond rolled even more luxurious than in the films. 007 preferred a much more elegant ride, the Bentley Type-R Continental. For some reason, the James Bond car that everyone forgot just happened to be the classiest.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

The Lamborghini Countach Is Back, Baby!

Lamborghini is resurrecting the old nameplate for a new car…. 50 years ago Lamborghini shocked the world when it pulled the sheets off the Countach at the 1971 Geneva Auto Show. Its angular, geometric design was like a shock to the system, setting the tone for the Italian automaker’s design choices for decades to come. Not only did adult enthusiasts fantasize about the supercar, many kids back in the day had a poster of it on their wall. It looks like the Italians are looking to leverage the name’s cachet by resurrecting the nameplate in dramatic fashion.

