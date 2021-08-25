20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Series Nautilus Heads to Disney+
It's no question that we are in an era of Disney revisiting their classic labeled features. Starting with 2010's Alice in Wonderland, the company has revisited plenty of their older titles. Some of them were based on films that are just under 30 years old, such as The Lion King, some of them slightly older and more obscure, such as Pete's Dragon. Disney is dipping into an older property once again, but what sets this apart from the others is that it will be in the form of a ten part mini-series!movieweb.com
Comments / 0