Seahawks activate Travis Homer from PUP list
Running back Travis Homer passed his physical and returned to practice with the team on Tuesday after missing the first four weeks of camp with a calf injury. Homer, a sixth-round pick in 2019, has played in 25 games for the Seahawks over the last two seasons with one start. He also started two playoff games for the team as a rookie after a trio of running back injuries late in the regular season to Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
