Oil Down, Pauses Recent Rally as Investors Digest Easing U.S. Crude Oil Supplies

Oil prices are increasing, with demand for fuel now at its highest since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The growing demand and short-term supply bottlenecks due to Hurricane Ida are currently driving the rally in oil prices Therefore, we think the shares of extraction companies SilverBow (SBOW), VAALCO (EGY), Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY), and Barnwell (BRN) should benefit significantly in the near term. Let’s discuss. With fuel demand rising to its highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, crude oil prices witnessed a golden cross last week, which has happened only three times since the beginning of this century. A robust oil price rally has usually followed such uptrends. Analysts forecast oil prices to rally about 50%. Despite concerns surrounding the COVID-19 Delta variant, unprecedented fuel demand is expected to help the energy sector thrive.