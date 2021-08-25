Cancel
Oil Down, Pauses Recent Rally as Investors Digest Easing U.S. Crude Oil Supplies

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Oil was down Wednesday morning in Asia after its recent rally triggered by the loss of around a quarter of supply from Mexico and indications that China has brought its latest COVID-19 outbreak under control. Brent oil futures fell 0.62% to $69.97 by 11:52 PM ET (3:52 AM...

#Wti Oil#Crude Oil#Oil Futures#Oil Down#Oil Supply#Investing Com#Petr Leos Mexicanos#Pemex#Anz#Mexican
Related
TrafficHouston Chronicle

Gasoline jumps and oil falls as Ida landfall seen sparing rigs

U.S. gasoline futures jumped after Hurricane Ida barreled ashore in Louisiana, disrupting processing facilities. Oil reversed early gains as local rigs may have escaped significant damage and the OPEC+ producers’ cartel is expected on Wednesday to endorse a supply increase. Gasoline for October spiked more than 4% in New York...
TrafficUS News and World Report

Oil Drops After Hurricane Ida Hits U.S. Gulf Rigs, Refineries

TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices reversed gains on Monday, pulling back from more than three-week highs reached earlier in the session, as a powerful hurricane slammed into the U.S. Gulf coast https://www.reuters.com/world/us/gulf-coast-ports-close-loop-halts-oil-deliveries-ahead-hurricane-ida-2021-08-29, forcing shutdowns and evacuations of hundreds of offshore oil platforms. Brent was down 16 cents or 0.2% at $72.54...
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs

Bulls were in the front seat for financial markets this past week, with stock markets across the world rising. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained about 2.8%, 1.5% and 0.9% respectively. In Europe, the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.85% and 1.05% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.32% to end the week.
Trafficfxempire.com

Brent Crude Bulls Rage As Hurricane Ida Wrecks Havoc

As a powerful hurricane roiling the Gulf of Mexico forced hundreds of offshore oil platforms to shut down and evacuate, oil prices on Monday pared gains off of more than three-week highs reached earlier in the day. Prior to Ida’s arrival near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, a hub of the Gulf’s...
Trafficfreightwaves.com

Ida update: oil markets open higher; ALAN gives guidance

Oil markets opened higher in Sunday evening trading on the back of what appears to be almost a complete shutdown of oil production and refining in the Gulf of Mexico and the Louisiana area affected heavily by Hurricane Ida. Meanwhile, the head of the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN), the...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Prices Set For Their Biggest Monthly Loss Since October

The price of oil declined Tuesday morning in London, set to record its biggest monthly loss since October 2020. When it meets later in the week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are likely to improve production further. Following Hurricane Ida’s passage through the region this weekend,...
Energy IndustryFXStreet.com

WTI eases from tops near $70.00, focus on Ida

WTI fades the initial spike to the vicinity of $70.00. Hurricane Ida weakens after landfalling in Louisiana. OPEC+ expected to keep its output policy as planned. Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) now return to the negative territory following the failed attempt to re-test the $70.00 mark earlier in the session.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Ida's fury hits US oil production, gasoline supplies

HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. Gulf Coast energy companies began damage reviews at offshore production facilities and started evaluating onshore power losses after Hurricane Ida caused devastation in Louisiana and rampaged through offshore oil and gas fields. Hundreds of oil production platforms remained evacuated and nearly 1.2 million homes and businesses in...
Trafficinvesting.com

4 Extraction Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Surge

Oil prices are increasing, with demand for fuel now at its highest since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The growing demand and short-term supply bottlenecks due to Hurricane Ida are currently driving the rally in oil prices Therefore, we think the shares of extraction companies SilverBow (SBOW), VAALCO (EGY), Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY), and Barnwell (BRN) should benefit significantly in the near term. Let’s discuss. With fuel demand rising to its highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, crude oil prices witnessed a golden cross last week, which has happened only three times since the beginning of this century. A robust oil price rally has usually followed such uptrends. Analysts forecast oil prices to rally about 50%. Despite concerns surrounding the COVID-19 Delta variant, unprecedented fuel demand is expected to help the energy sector thrive.
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil rallies, gold stalls

Crude prices are stuck in wait-and-see mode until the energy traders have a better handle of what will be the full impact of Hurricane Ida with US production. Hurricane Ida pummeled Louisiana as a category strength hurricane, forcing over 1.74 million bpd, or 95% of Gulf of Mexico crude and natural gas platforms to shut-in.
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Intends To Rise

The commodity market remains strong in late summer. Brent is trading at $72.80 and trying to keep its positive momentum because the hurricane season factor in the Gulf of Mexico is just beginning. The first of serious hurricanes has already been designated with the fourth out of five categories. Some...
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Off Highs as Storm Ida Weakens after Hit on U.S. Energy Patch

Investing.com - Oil prices rose for a third straight day on Monday but settled slightly off their highs as Hurricane Ida’s influence on U.S. energy installations weakened after making an initial powerful landfall. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for U.S. oil, settled at $69.21 per barrel, up 47...
Trafficmoneycrashers.com

Crude Oil Futures – What Are They and Should You Invest in Them?

Oil is one of the most hotly debated assets on the market, and for good reason. There’s quite a bit going on in the industry. On one side, there’s a major push to discontinue the use of fossil fuels and move toward a green energy infrastructure, which would ultimately reduce demand and oil prices. On the other hand, many argue that oil isn’t going anywhere any time soon, and with energy consumption at all time highs, there’s plenty of room for the asset to gain in value.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Down, Braces for Biggest 2021 Monthly Loss as OPEC+ Preps Meeting

Investing.com – Oil was down Tuesday morning in Asia, set for its biggest monthly loss since October 2020. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) is expected to boost production further when it meets later in the week. U.S. Gulf Coast crude output is also slowly being restored after Hurricane Ida blew through the region during the weekend.

