To the Editor: America at a Crossroads

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are living at a time of terrible stress and uncertainty. For very many years we have compromised our moral and spiritual values with the evil all around us. Slowly Satan has deluded our minds and softened our will. We no longer stand firm for what is right and true. Now there are many things that are lawful that are still not morally right. We must step back and take a good look at ourselves and our values. Truth is being rewritten each day as we wake up. But the truth of the matter is there is a God and he is the Lord Jesus Christ there is no other. Mankind has made a God of themselves and the result of that is wickedness and confusion all around us. If we don’t turn back to Jesus and repent and give our hearts back to Christ, all the legislation, all the money all the programs will lead to nothing. America has little time left without God we can’t go on. God help us to make that decision. We must get out of bed with the world and get on board with Christ.

