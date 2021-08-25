Duran's time to come, but Sox can't afford patience

BOSTON — Jarren Duran is going to be a big part of the Red Sox future, but at least for now it looks like he won't remain a part of its present. Duran was sent down to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday after a roller coaster five weeks in the big leagues. The promising rookie had several moments of pure electricity, showing off the speed and athleticism that made him one of the top prospects in baseball but, between those, the 24-year-old struggled to adapt to major league pitching and often seemed in over his head.