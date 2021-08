Aran Cucine has collaborated with Stefano Boeri Architetti in a unique kitchen design known as Oasi. The collaboration was exhibited at Milan Design Week 2021 and consists of a freestanding kitchen unit that contains storage, an extendable table, and all cooking and washing appliances. The focal point of the design is the tree that stands in the center of the unit. The tree was incorporated into the design as to promote both designer's sustainability values. The tree is nourished through an irrigation system that is built into the unit. There is also a built-in compost area that fertilizes the tree.