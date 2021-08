Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India] August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): As we enter the 75th year of India's independence, it is important to recognise the 6.3 crore plus SMEs who are the second-largest employers of India after agriculture. They provide 80% of jobs with just 20% investment. They contribute around 31% to nations GDP and 45% of the overall exports and 34% of manufacturing output. SMEs including start-ups are India's growth engine, and they are increasingly becoming more vulnerable to a higher level of risk from digital frauds, ransomware attacks and stolen proprietary information as they increase their level of digitisation.