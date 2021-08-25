Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Bali-Inspired Beauty Brands

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoco & Eve is launching its first global outlet in the UK. The Australian beauty brand offers Bali-inspired cosmetic products. The social media favorite brand will be located at London's Shoreditch BoxPark. Along with the new store opening, the brand is also launching a new product to add to the excitement.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bali#Beauty Brands#Hair Care#Australian#Coco Eve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Knix Taps Ashley Graham As Its First Global Brand Ambassador

Knix has launched its newest “Active” collection along with a campaign starring its first-ever global brand ambassador, Ashley Graham. “I’ve been a huge supporter and customer of Knix for a few years now. As a long-time fan of their sports bras, I was initially drawn to Knix’s innovative approach to the intimates category and the strong community they’ve built,” the supermodel and entrepreneur shared in a press release. “More importantly, they’re a brand that aligns with my values. I believe all bodies are beautiful in all stages of life, and Knix has consistently proven that they do, too. Together we can continue to create purposeful change in the intimates industry.”
ApparelCosmopolitan

Best work clothing brands to know

Finding work clothing brands that are both affordable and, well, stylish, ain't always easy. Of course, it goes without saying that we all have our favourite brands that we gravitate to for regular day-to-day items and going out clothes, but shopping for work outfits can be a little trickier. Why?...
ShoppingETOnline.com

These Are the Best-Selling Kate Spade Items, According to ET Style Readers

It's no surprise ET Style readers are obsessed with Kate Spade New York. The brand's classic, feminine designs of handbags, jewelry, clothing and accessories are a hit. The best part? Kate Spade has been consistently offering amazing, too-good-to-be-true (but they are!) prices on the Surprise Sale website, and our readers can't get enough.
RetailPosted by
The Associated Press

Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC Launches Next Generation Men’s Beauty Brand, Mai Johnson & Company

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2021-- Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC, (BBB) announced today the launch of its newest prestige beauty line with co-founders and best friends Rodney Williams and Alvin Hathaway. The full collection, titled Mai Johnson & Company (MJC) includes a full suite of products designed for addressing dryness, cleanliness, and skincare - is set to launch nationwide, on August 20th, 2021.
Beauty & FashionVice

The Instagram account documenting London's goth fashion revival

Since February, Daisy Davidson has spent her Sundays traipsing around Camden looking to snap thex most extravagantly dressed individuals she can find for her Instagram account @hystericsnaps. In an homage to Shoichi Aoki’s FRUiTS and STREETS, two legendary but now defunct street style magazines, Daisy has taken it upon herself to document the spectacular style of London’s youth.
Skin CarePosted by
pymnts

Bespoke Beauty Brands To Launch Line Of Men’s Products

Beauty brand incubator Bespoke Beauty Brands will debut a new skincare brand for men on Friday (Aug. 20). The brand, called Mai Johnson & Co., will carry a daily foam cleanser, toner, anti-aging skin serum, moisturizer, anti-aging night cream, eye cream, charcoal masks and body powder. Prices will range from $10 to $45.
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

How Sasha Plavsic of Ilia Beauty Is Challenging the Conventions of Clean Beauty

Today, the term “clean beauty” is everywhere as consumers continue to place the utmost importance on understanding what exactly is formulated in their everyday beauty products. And while clean beauty is garnering a lot of attention now, the concept was at the forefront of Sasha Plavsic’s mind 10 years ago when she launched a clean, skin-centric beauty line, Ilia. After discovering how many ingredients were deemed unsafe in a lip balm she used daily, Plavsic knew she had to create the change she wanted to see. Thus, Ilia Beauty was born. After beginning with a lip balm back in 2017, the brand has since expanded into a full complexion-and-color range. The formulations are not only free of harmful additives but also enhanced with active levels of skincare ingredients that protect and revive the skin.
Designers & CollectionsGrazia

An Actual Bridgerton Shoe Collection Is Coming, Courtesy Of One Of The Coolest Footwear Brands

The first series of Bridgerton may have landed on Netflix back in December of last year but it seems the world's collective obsession with the show has not faltered. Firstly, we all started desperately searching for fashion and homeware that gave us Regency vibes and then, just recently, Hill House – purveyors of the infamous Nap Dress – even announced a collection of dresses made in collaboration with the show. Now? Well, now you can (almost) literally walk a mile in the shoes of Daphne Bridgerton herself.
Skin CareRefinery29

I’m An Ethical Beauty Brand Founder & This Is What My Routine Looks Like In A Week

Abena Boamah is the founder and CEO of Hanahana Beauty, an ethically-conscious, Black-owned clean beauty and wellness brand aiming to disrupt the global beauty industry by promoting increased transparency of ingredient sourcing, accessibility of products, and responsible environmental practices. Hanahana Beauty, which launched its first facial skin-care product this week, empowers Black women globally by creating sustainable access to income and healthcare for shea butter producers in Ghana. This interview was told to Rachel Krause and has been edited for length and clarity.
MakeupHypebae

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Debuts Beauty Brand, Rose Inc.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has teamed up with biotechnology company Amyris to launch her very own beauty brand, Rose Inc. The new “Modern Essentials” collection will feature a range of vegan cosmetics and skincare products such as an eyeshadow palette, toner and blush. The goal for Huntington-Whiteley is to curate a beauty...
ApparelByrdie

The Best Resale Clothing Apps to Buy or Sell Pre-Loved Fashion

The fashion resale industry is causing a monumental shift in consumer habits. As more people use clothing apps to buy and sell pre-loved fashion, secondhand clothing is getting a fresh start, which has changed the circulatory model and is reducing carbon footprints. The secondhand industry has seen a new lease...
MakeupPeople

This Reese Witherspoon-Loved Beauty Brand Just Put Nearly Everything It Makes on Sale

Beauty brands become household names for a multitude of reasons. Some have been around for generations, some go viral on TikTok, and some are simply ubiquitous in every drug and grocery store. However, a few beauty brands that find themselves at the top of everyone's holy grail list because the products are just that good. Biossance is one of those brands, and it's having a massive sitewide sale right now.
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

How artificial intelligence is changing the face of beauty

Finding a new-season foundation or signature scent has long required a stroll through the beauty aisles of our favourite department stores. While the rise of beauty e-retailers, like Cult Beauty and Look Fantastic, have made products readily available at the click of a button, the experience of swatching shades of products on the backs of our hands to find the best fit remains unrivalled.
Posted by
whowhatwear

20 Designer Makeup Bags (Because Your Products Deserve the Best)

Sometimes it’s the little things that bring us the most joy. And in this case, we’re talking about makeup bags (aka the unsung hero of any good accessory collection). Sure, splurging on a designer bag for your beauty products may seem a bit indulgent, but cosmetics cases are essential for staying organized—so why not invest in one you really love? Plus, consider the cost per wear: You’ll basically use it every day, and the right bag will last for years.
Beauty & Fashiondallassun.com

YOYO Beauties intervenes in the beauty industry

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 25 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Willings Hub offers the most innovative organic beauty products with a truly unique shopping experience. It offers the products under the brand name YOYO Beauties. Every individual has different skin and hair types that require customized products. To bridge this gap, Willings Hub came forward and curated unique products.

Comments / 0

Community Policy