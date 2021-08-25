Bali-Inspired Beauty Brands

Today, the term “clean beauty” is everywhere as consumers continue to place the utmost importance on understanding what exactly is formulated in their everyday beauty products. And while clean beauty is garnering a lot of attention now, the concept was at the forefront of Sasha Plavsic’s mind 10 years ago when she launched a clean, skin-centric beauty line, Ilia. After discovering how many ingredients were deemed unsafe in a lip balm she used daily, Plavsic knew she had to create the change she wanted to see. Thus, Ilia Beauty was born. After beginning with a lip balm back in 2017, the brand has since expanded into a full complexion-and-color range. The formulations are not only free of harmful additives but also enhanced with active levels of skincare ingredients that protect and revive the skin.